Scoliosis Traction Chairs Market Demand Will Witness Booming Expansion Throughout Forecast Year 2025

Scoliosis occurs due to spurt in growth of backbone just before puberty. Scoliosis may cause due the condition such as muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy. Most of the cases of scoliosis are mild but for few cases it might be severe.

For the mild cases of scoliosis, treatment is done by using special type braces or chair whereas for the severe cases, surgery is preferred by the doctors. The concept of scoliosis traction chair was developed by Dr. Dennis Woggon, who is the founder of CLEAR Scoliosis Institute.

Market Overview :-

The concept of scoliosis chair is designed for two purposes; first to remove the lower extremities upon the patient posture and ensure that pelvis, spine and head is isolated and could be targeted more directly. Second purpose of scoliosis chair is to maintain the upright position of patient’s muscles in the neck and torso.

Additionally, scoliosis braces are also used to design the mirror image of spine. The final aim of scoliosis traction chair is to stimulate the posture and enhance the muscle activities by facilitating the more equal weight transfer.

The global scoliosis traction chairs market is classified on the basis of indication and distribution channel and region:

Based on indication, scoliosis traction chairs market is segmented into following:

Structural Scoliosis

Nonstructural Scoliosis

Based on distribution channel, Scoliosis Traction Chairs market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Hypermarket

E-commerce

The global scoliosis traction chairs market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of scoliosis. According to National Scoliosis Foundation, the prevalence of scoliosis is around 2-3% throughout the globe. However, scoliosis is more often observed in the children 10-15 years old. The leading manufacturer of scoliosis traction chair focusing to expand their regional presence by collaborating with the local distributor.

Manufacturers are also emphasizing on production of highly modified scoliosis traction chair, which is compatible for all types of scoliosis patients. By indication, structural scoliosis will gain maximum traction for scoliosis traction chair market due to its higher prevalence than non-structural scoliosis.

Among all end user, hospital pharmacies will dominate the market by revenue share whereas e-commerce segment will grow at the faster rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, Scoliosis Traction Chairs market is classified into seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Scoliosis Traction Chairs market due high prevalence of scoliosis. After North America Scoliosis Traction Chairs market will followed by Europe and APEC.

The increasing adoption of Scoliosis Traction Chairs which is responsible for robust growth Scoliosis Traction Chairs market in this region. APEC region will also show remarkable growth for scoliosis traction chairs market owing to rising expansion by leading manufacturer in India and Japan. MEA and Latin America is expected to be less lucrative market for scoliosis traction chairs due lack of awareness among the patient about the treatment of scoliosis.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Scoliosis Traction Chairs Market are:

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Scoliosis Traction Chairs market are Clear Institute, Chiropractor Hoover AL, Atlas Pain Institute, MedX Equipment and others.

