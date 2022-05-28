Automotive Defogger Systems Market: Industry Growth Factors, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Dynamics & Forecast

New York, United States, 2022-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Defogger Systems Market

Road accidents are a major cause for concern for countries across the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, road accident crashes are a leading cause of deaths across the United States among people aged 1 to 54. Every day, nearly 3,700 fatalities are witnessed due to vehicular accidents. According to W.H.O, crash injuries comprise a major economic burden for lower- and middle-income countries, and it is expected that non-fatal crash injuries will cost nearly US$ 2 trillion to the global economy. Most of these accidents occur due to poor visibility conditions in extreme climatic environments. Therefore, in light of these developments, the popularity of defogging and defrosting systems is soaring, creating credible growth opportunities for the automotive defogger system market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Defogger System Market Study

By position, rear automotive defogger systems are expected to retain lucrativeness in the automotive defogger system market.

Europe and North America will jointly dominate the global automotive defogger system market, while Asia Pacific will attract major investments.

Primary defogging technology to remain preferred, rising technological advancements to amplify secondary defogging solution demand.

Passenger vehicles will remain the key application area, attributed to rising private vehicle ownership.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the automotive market space hard, eventually impacting the automotive defogger system market. As manufacturing activities and demand pick pace, the growth trajectory of the market will get back to normal.

Global Climate Change Patterns to Heighten Demand

The previous decade has finally proven that climate change is a reality. According to a NASA report, the 2010-2019 decade was the hottest in the past 140 years. Consequently, erratic weather patterns have led to untold destruction and damage. Frequent hurricanes and wildfires have greatly disrupted livelihoods. Therefore, the 2015 Paris Climate Accords was hailed as a welcome gesture, reaffirming states’ commitments to reduce global carbon footprint to the tune of over 30%.

Erratic weather patterns have naturally led to increased incidence of fog and unseasonal rains, dry spells, and snowstorms. Therefore, automotive manufacturers have accelerated efforts to equip automotive with advanced defogging and defrosting technologies and devices in order to aid government efforts to downsize the global menace of surging road accidents.

Automotive Defogger System Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in PMR’s automotive defogger system market include Henkel Corporation, Gates Corporation, Planned Product LLC, Shenzhen Haohaichang Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Delphi Automotive Plc., Denso Corporation, and Toyoda Gosei, among others.

