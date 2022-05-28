Automotive Timing Cover Market- Overview, SWOT Analysis and 2031 Forecast for Global Regions

Report OverviewThis report provides in depth study of “Automotive Timing Cover Market using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Timing Cover Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automotive Timing Cover Market is anticipated to witness growth of 5% to 6% in forecast period.

According to the research study, automotive timing cover market is predicted to witness continuous growth in the next decade i.e. 2021-2031. A timing cover is a shielding cover, protecting the vehicle timing belt/ chain from extraneous particles such as dirt, debris, and grit. The boom in the automotive industry is anticipated to influence the demand of automotive timing cover.

Rise in demand for timing belt or chain in automobiles is driving the market globally

Majority of recent automobile engines practice timing belts or chains in order to harmonise crankshaft and camshaft rotation, while some engines utilizes gears to drive the camshafts straight. Though, the usage of a timing belt as a substitute of straight gear drive empowers engine inventors to hold onto the camshaft(s) away from the crankshaft.

In engines, with more than one camshafts, a timing belt permits the camshafts to be located far from one another. Timing belts are lighter, less expensive, and they functions more quietly. Hence, an increase in the adoption of timing belt/ chain in automobiles is enhancing the growth of global timing cover market.

Rising high performance vehicles demand is anticipated to fuel the automotive timing cover market

The usage of fiber strengthened materials in the timing belt cover has broadened the opportunity of the global automotive timing cover market. Quickly growing rate of investment by foremost OEMs to exaggerate the toughness and strength of the timing belt, is predicted to definitely influence the market for automotive timing covers.

Technical progressions in the automotive industry has caused in a change in emphasis towards lightweight components. This has motivated timing cover manufacturers to evolve for development of quicker and lighter timing covers for vehicles. Additional major trend likely to propel the demand of automotive timing cover is the aggregating rate of adoption of direct injection for automobiles.

East Asia Automotive Timing Cover Demand Outlook

Consumption from East Asia is expected to rise exponentially in the forecast period owing to the increasing population and growth in consumer spending. East Asia is expected to hold a foremost share of the global automotive timing cover sales. Asia accounted for more than 60% of entire passenger car development worldwide. Countries such as Japan and China, are foremost producers of passenger cars as well as main vehicle exporters in this region.

The occurrence of high quantity of vehicle manufacture and engine assembly companies in Japan, and China collective with growing implementation of timing belt/ chain in passenger vehicles through the above-mentioned countries has occasioned in the great demand for timing cover market in East Asia regions. This, in order has donated to the foremost share of East Asia in the worldwide automotive timing cover market.

North America Automotive Timing Cover Sales Outlook

The demand for automotive timing cover in North America have been increasing significantly and this trend is predictable to continue over the coming years. These attributable to strategic expansion by market player for enhancing market attendance in the region. North America accounts for a noteworthy development of timing cover market, owed to comparatively high-value share of the automotive market.

The growing acceptance of direct injection engines by automotive OEMs and growth in vehicle production in North America shall lead to the development of the automotive timing cover market.

These factors are anticipated to generate positive prospects for the market growth in this region. In the North American region U.S. is anticipated to display high growth of automotive cover market owing to enhanced manufacture of automobiles.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Automotive Timing Cover?

Some of the leading manufacturers and supplier of automotive timing cover includes

  • PROFORM
  • Spectre Performance
  • Holley Performance Products INC
  • KURYAKYN
  • Cloyes
  • Dorman Products
  • Botou Fortune Machinery And Packing Co. Ltd.
  • Daelim
  • BRECOflex CO. L.L.C.
  • Others.

Many leading manufacturers and supplier have longstanding contracts with end-users to supply automotive timing cover. Further, manufacturers are focused on establishing their manufacturing facilities in the countries such as UK, USA, and China to cater increasing demand in the region.

