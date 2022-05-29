Rise of Micro-kitchens in the Restaurant Industry May Revamp the Prep Tables Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

In commercial kitchens and the restaurant industry, the right set up of prep tables plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of the kitchen. Restaurant owners are becoming more aware of the importance of prep tables in achieving comprehensive business growth in the market. Rising growth of the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry is complementing the development of the prep tables market. Manufacturing prep tables to meet dynamic consumer demands is emerging as a popular trend among market players in the prep tables market.

NFS Standards and Regulations Create Challenges for Prep Table Manufacturers While Adopting Competitive Pricing Strategies

While the prep tables market witnesses excellent growth, the emergence of various standards and regulations are impacting manufacturing and marketing strategies of the market players. The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) regulates the use of a variety of kitchen appliances including prep tables that are used in commercial applications. Restaurant owners are becoming aware of dire consequences of not conforming to the strict regulations and purchasing only NSF-compliant restaurant equipment.

Manufacturers in the prep tables market are modifying their manufacturing processes and strategies to comply with a wide range of over 75 standards established by the NSF. Apart from NSF food equipment standards, prep tables with temperature control features have to meet the energy efficiency requirements by the U. S. Department of Energy. Also, restrictions on the use of HCFC-22 as a refrigerant are making a significant impact on the manufacturing processes and creating challenges for manufacturers to maintain competitive prices. However, the prep tables market is likely to grow at a healthy pace with the rising use of smart manufacturing technologies.

