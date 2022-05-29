Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick by 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging Market survey report

  • Europac Group
  • Archis Packaging Pvt. Ltd
  • Mondi Group
  • International Paper
  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • DS Smith
  • WestRock
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Packaging Corporation of America

Key Segments

  • By Type

    • Rigid Boxes
    • Self-Erecting Boxes
    • Telescope Boxes
    • Slotted Boxes
    • Others

  • By Wall Construction

    • Single-Wall
    • Double-Wall
    • Triple-Wall

  • By Material

    • Linerboard
    • Medium
    • Others

  • By End Use

    • Pharma Manufacturing
    • Contract Packaging
    • Retail Pharmacy
    • Institutional Pharmacy

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    • Western Europe
      • EU5
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
      • Eastern Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
      • Greater China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
      • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East
      • North Africa
      • South Africa
      • Other Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

