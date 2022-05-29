Worldwide Demand For Facial Implant Is Likely To Expand At A CAGR Of 7.7% During 2022 – 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Facial Implants Market Analysis by Product (Chin and Mandibular, Cheek, Nasal, Injectables), by Material (Metal, Biologicals, Polymers, Ceramic), by Procedure (Eyelid Surgery, Facelift, Rhinoplasty), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global facial implant market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, and is expected to rise at a 7.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Facial Implants market survey report:

  • Stryker Corporation
  • KLS Martin Group
  • Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
  • Osteomed L.P
  • Medartis AG
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Matrix Surgical USA
  • Calavera Surgical Design
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Segments Covered in the Facial Implant Market Study

  • Facial Implant Market by Product :

    • Chin and Mandibular Implants
    • Cheek Implants
    • Nasal Implants
    • Facial Implant Injectables

  • Facial Implant Market by Material :

    • Metal Facial Implants
    • Biologicals Facial Implants
    • Polymers Facial Implants
    • Ceramic Facial Implants

  • Facial Implant Market by Procedure :

    • Facial Implants for Eyelid Surgery
    • Facial Implants for Facelift
    • Facial Implants for Rhinoplasty

  • Facial Implant Market by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

