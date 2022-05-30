Master Dog Trainer Tony Giotto Offers an A-Z Motivational Approach to Canine Training

Burnaby, BC, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Pet owners in British Columbia struggling with their aggressive pups or dogs are being urged to turn to Master Trainer Tony Giotto in their hour of need as he offers a comprehensive calming approach to behavioral problems.

His A-Z Canine Training practice provides a positive and motivational approach utilizing a “play and praise” reward system. Giotto doesn’t use any cookies, treats or food to encourage a dog with obedience issues or any form of aggression to discipline the dog.

With more than 20 years of extensive experience working with dogs, the team at A-Z offer multiple dog training strategies to help solve a pet’s behavioral problems. They also offer private training sessions that are flexible and tailored to a client’s schedule.

A-Z Canine Training serves not only Vancouver but Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and Delta.

“By using positive reinforcement, fun and motivating games, we can teach a dog everything they need to know,” commented Giotto, who has worked with scores of dogs since becoming a Master Dog Trainer and Behaviorist in 2001. He previously studied with and worked for Master Trainer S. Prewitt of the Prewitt Canine Training Academy at the International College of Canine Behavioral Science.

He added: “The home environment and an owner’s emotional reactions such as shouting and punishment accelerate a dog’s anxiety and, therefore, block the learning curve. We’ll guide them throughout the process to help solve the behavioural or obedience issues in their dog or pup.”

Their puppy training focuses on specific areas of behaviors in puppies. It helps owners understand how to bring balance to their home, prevent damage, and help puppies become productive and loving family members.

Their aggression prevention training will help modify a dog’s aggressive behavior and eliminate aggression in the home, toward other people and other dogs.

Various clients have widely applauded A-Z Canine Training services over the years. Gail and David B/ commented: “Tony helped us guide our little dog to be better behaved and safer. He worked with us on a schedule suited to our needs, and we felt his services were useful and very beneficial to our family. We would highly recommend his training.”

Another client, Tina H, added: “Tony helped us with our 8-week-old puppy for the first few months of biting & acting out. He was able to make a very stressful time into something that was so much easier once we were able to understand the phases of what puppies go through. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a happy, confident pup.”

For more information about A-Z Canine Training’s services or to book an appointment:

Phone: (604) 341-6509

Email: ggg312@telus.net

Website: https://a-zcanine.ca/