Swan.Shop now offers grocery supplies from Dubai’s Ansar Gallery

Dubai UAE, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Swan.shop has grown its network by adding Ansar Gallery to its stores. Swan.shop is an online grocery delivery app. that provides a diverse range of products through Ansar Gallery, the flagship store in Karama. The Ansar Gallery has 15,000 products and a reasonable price range and offers consumers daily essentials, fresh and dried fruit, and pet care supplies, among other things. This app allows customers to order products without having to pay a delivery fee or mark up over in-store prices and get them delivered to their location.

There is a shift in consumer behavior and as an increase in ‘fast’ grocery delivery. Ansar Gallery is one of the most popular hypermarkets in the UAE, and it now provides services to our consumers who prefer to purchase online rather than in-store.

Swan.shop- “The online grocery delivery site” currently serves across Dubai with many merchants on their app. It delivers groceries, pet care, organic food, fresh fruit, and vegetables. Its catalog includes at-home services such as salon booking, home salon, cleaning service, and flower and cake delivery.

The Swan.shop app is now available in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al-Ain! So, what are you waiting for? Download the app to discover an infinite number of products and services!

About the Company:

Swan Inc. has grown from a small e-commerce app to one of the most trusted delivery platforms all over the country. With over 100,000 active users, Swan Inc. is on a journey to become a shopping companion in our daily lives. Starting with groceries, we have further added pet supplies, health essentials, and beauty products as part of our offerings. The whole team of Swan Inc. always tries to add features by launching new services and expanding the delivery locations.

Contact:

Phone Number: 04 2079104

Website: https://www.swan.shop/