Wosports Announces the Launch of Its Innovative Hunting Rangefinder

Provider of outdoor sports equipment, Wosports, launches its Hunting Rangefinder, a user-friendly unique golf laser range finder for beginners and professionals

Guangdong, China, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — The team at Wosports, led by the forward-thinking Michael Miller recently introduced another groundbreaking product into the market with the launch of its Hunting Rangefinder. The laser rangefinder comes with a wide range of features and functionality, including LCD, automatic power-off, as well as a precise 6X magnification and a 25 mm objective lens to deliver an amazing experience to all categories of users.

Hunting remains one of the most exciting outdoor activities. It has become increasingly popular in recent times as more people look to spend time with nature and enjoy the immense benefits. In a related development, there has been a steady increase in the demand for hunting equipment over the years, with a recent report by 360ResearchReports.com putting the size of the market at $1202.4 million in 2020. The report also projected the global hunting apparel market size to hit $1725 million in 2027. However, many of the available products do not effectively address the concerns of users, which is where Wosports aims to make a difference as substantiated by the launch of its golf laser range finder.

The Wosports Hunting Rangefinder currently ranks as one of the best in the market, covering a long-range and is well-liked for archery and bowhunting. The versatility of the rangefinder, with the golf and scan modes as well as a fantastic package that includes a black case ideal for a belt and added protection, a clip for attaching to gear for easy carriage, a microfiber cleaning cloth, a strap, and a guide for beginners, makes it the perfect hunting companion for all users.

Other features of the budget-friendly compact rangefinder are trouble-free setup, suitability for finding high-speed object distance, measures 110 x 75 x 45 mm (4.3 x 3 x 1.7 in) and weighs 180 grams (6.3 oz), water and dust resistance, durability, and speed accuracy of up to 300 km per hour ∓five km.

The amazing blend of functionality, relative affordability, and quality of the Wosports Hunting Rangefinder have endeared it to lovers of hunting, amidst rave reviews from users.

For further information about the Wosports Hunting Rangefinder and other amazing products from Wosports, visit – https://wosports.com/.

