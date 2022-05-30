Electrotechnik Cable Pulling Software V2.2 New Release

Sydney, Australia, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Cable Pulling Software avoids damage to cables during installation by providing accurate calculations.

With this new release, V2.2, there are upgrades to cable clearance and jamming calculations, warnings, etc.

The Cable Pulling software performs cable pulling tension and sidewall pressure calculations which helps plan cable pulls and avoids damage to cables during installation.

The software allows multiple cables of different sizes in the same pull and complex 3D geometry pull paths. Forward and reverse pull directions can be investigated. Cable clearance and jamming get checked.

The 3D section types include Straight sections, Up and Down Slopes, Horizontal Bends, Upward and Downward Bends, Large Bends (for directional drilling), Rollers, and Push/Pull Machines.

This new release has added 2 new section types: Convex Upward and Convex Downward Bends. Our team also made improvements to the cable clearance and the jamming calculations and warnings.

For technical info about Cable Pulling Software, visit: https://elek.com.au/electrical-software/elek-cable-pulling/

About Electrotechnik

Electrotechnik is a 2009 electrical software company. The software is ideal for the electrical design industry. The vision is to provide the best and most innovative electrical software to engineers and electrical contractors. The software is developed and supported by an experienced team from headquarters. The software is simple and easy to use, and there is a support team and various online resources to help you complete your projects quickly.

Key Metrics:

Trusted by 10,000+ businesses in 50+ countries.

Our software complies with international standards.

5,000+ Companies Sold.

For more information, visit https://elek.com.au/.