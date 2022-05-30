BOC Sciences Unveils Access to Comprehensive Set of PROTAC In Vitro Evaluation Services

New York, USA, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences, a leading life science research and development company, today unveiled access to its full-scale PROTAC in vitro assessment services for biopharmaceutical clients and partners to expedite their PROTAC development from preclinical studies to clinical trials. With this advanced PROTAC development platform, BOC Sciences keeps solidifying its presence in the novel drug development frontline by providing one-stop services and satisfying products that pave the way to successful drug research and discovery for its customers.

PROTAC is emerging as a powerful targeted protein degradation technology. After the synthesis of PROTAC molecules, a series of in vitro evaluations is followed to identify the binding affinity, permeability, degradation and stability activity, cell cytotoxicity, and others for the early drug development phase. The assessment of PROTACs candidate in vitro, either in cell-based or non-cell-based assays, is generally monitored over the biological activity against target proteins, which potentially provides conclusive insights regarding the safety assessment of PROTACs as well as further clinical possibilities.

The experienced team at BOC Sciences is capable of providing a variety of PROTAC in vitro evaluation and analytical services, ranging from degradation ability assay to PROTAC activity assay. Scientists apply appropriate biochemical techniques such as western blot assay, TR-FRET assay, and ELISA assay to perform target ubiquitination. In addition, they possess many first-class technical platforms for the measurement and analysis of binding affinity between proteins with higher sensitivity and lower sample input, which can shorten the turn-around time and scale down research costs.

“Our comprehensive PROTAC in vitro evaluation process can ensure all specific parameters of each stage are monitored. We take detailed measures to guarantee service quality and provide our customers with comprehensive data upfront.” Said the marketing manager at BOC Sciences, “Our team of experts is dedicated to offering professional services that are tailored to your needs and specifications. A packaged evaluation service or any individual modules are available in our company.”

About BOC Sciences

As a leading manufacturer and service provider in drug research and discovery, BOC Sciences is fully competent and dedicated to serving one-stop Proteolysis Targeting Chimeric (PROTAC) based molecular drug discovery which has become a promising strategy in drug discovery. With comprehensive and advanced platforms, the company provides PROTAC services and related products to customers worldwide to meet new drug discovery goals.