Vivaldi introduces a Reading List Panel to access your saved pages from the browser’s sidebar

Oslo, Norway, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Not long ago, we introduced the Reading List in the Address Bar, which allows you to save pages that you want to read later. Since the Reading List is built-in, you can use it immediately – no service signup is required.

Now, we elevate your reading experience with the new Reading List Panel. You can view and manage the stories you wish to read from the browser’s trendsetting slide-out sidebar (Panel).

Look for the book icon representing the Reading List in the Panel, which is also home to useful tools including Bookmarks, Downloads, History, Notes, Window Panel, Translate, and Web Panels. Having all these tools in the sidebar menu helps you quickly open, close, and toggle between different panels.

Additionally, you can use the right-click menu to open the selected item (in a new tab), copy its address, mark the entry as read, or remove the saved item from the list.

Another way to add more pages to your Reading List is through Quick Commands – “Add Page to Reading List”, assigned Keyboard Shortcuts, and Mouse Gestures.

You can still access the Reading List from the book icon at the extreme right of the Address Bar (when enabled), use the new Reading List Panel instead, or use both if you prefer.

Sync to tune your Reading List. Now even on-the-go.

Having a Reading List is great, but syncing it across devices is a bonus.

Now you can enjoy reading on your desktop and sync your reading progress even on-the-go across all your synced devices. As Vivaldi on Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks now has a Reading List, the articles you save on your phone can be viewed on your computer or the other way around. Read more.

Using Sync is secure and easy. Just sign in with a Vivaldi Account to securely synchronize your data with end-to-end encryption across multiple devices including cars: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/create-a-new-account/ . For the uninitiated, Vivaldi is the first and only browser for Android Automotive OS currently available in Polestar cars.

Download Vivaldi 5.2 at https://vivaldi.com/download/ and take it for a spin. We hope this latest version makes you smile. For more details, please visit https://vivaldi.com .