1 International Bestselling Author Nicole Faust Cohen releases her book “Improv at Work” with Success

Philadelphia, PA, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Author Nicole Faust Cohen joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Improv at Work: What the Business World Can Learn from Improvisational Comedy which was released on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted, and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in TEN categories in TWO countries, including US and AU. She also hit the Hot New Release list in FOUR Countries in TWENTY-FOUR categories. Categories include Project Management, Business Production & Operations, Sales & Selling Techniques, Office Management, Cultural, Ethnic & Regional Humor, Business Leadership, Business Mentoring & Coaching in US. Business Consulting, Economic Development & Growth, Business Education Reference in AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Improv at Work is an inspirational guide, designed to transform the stressed and struggling workplace into one of creativity, empowerment, and fun, similar to the environment surrounding improvisational comedy (aka, improv). Professionals with only a few years of work experience to the most competent leaders will draw inspiration from this book to optimize workplace communication, collaboration, and innovation.

In today’s workplace, technology shortcuts and overscheduled calendars are hindering our ability to grow the crucial interpersonal skills necessary for high-performing and thriving businesses.

If we want to realize the full potential of what’s possible in the workplace, we must avoid neglecting our own interpersonal skill development. This is where improv fits into the picture.

Improv at Work will:

Identify behaviors that stifle the creative work environment and offer different approaches to exchange creative ideas

Present improv rules and activities to help create a more productive work environment

Drive teams to get the most out of work interactions by demonstrating how to draw out and build on ideas, ensuring teammates feel comfortable and confident to bring the best of themselves at work

Demonstrate that improv absolutely makes sense in the business world

Here’s what the workplace had to say about experiencing workshops based on Improv at Work:

“Fantastic session — relevant, engaging, and fun!”

“I think the muscles you helped us train are critical for success… The agenda, activities, and examples were well designed and executed.”

“I found multiple ways to learn more about my colleagues and clients and have fun at the same time. I also found the Improv workshop to be an excellent way to be more creative, increase my collaborations with others, and build new relationships!”

“… it was fantastic on so many levels, developing new skills, getting out of your comfort zone, the openness you created, and the exercises we did were so refreshing and engaging.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Nicole Faust Cohen is an experienced business leader and lifelong student and practitioner of the performing arts. She also has training and experience in both scripted performances, as well as the dynamic world of improvisational comedy.

Ms. Cohen is a managing director at a large global consulting and technology company. Spending time with dozens of companies, she has seen both incredible collaborations, as well as those stifled by professionals who seemed to have forgotten that the journey towards greatness is as important as the greatness itself. Equally important, the journey may affect how great the outcomes can be.

Ms. Cohen was named a Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry, serve as a role model, actively mentor others, exhibit dedication to the industry, and consistently demonstrate exceptional leadership.

Outside her industry work, Ms. Cohen creates and leads workshops on the topic of bringing the rules of improvisational comedy to the workplace, for the purpose of creating the most collaborative and innovative work environment possible.

Ms. Cohen graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering and a theme in Fine Arts/Theatre. It was in college where she became exposed to improvisational comedy, cast in an improv group called Titanic Players alongside a mighty cast of hilarious actors, who performed regularly.

Today, Ms. Cohen lives on the East Coast with her husband, kids, and their family dog.

Click Here to Follow Nicole on LinkedIn!

Click Here to Watch the Book Trailer!

Click Here to Order a Copy Book!

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher: Write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in Andrew Pennington’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: eliteonlinepublishing.com