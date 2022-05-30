Obtain the first-class Zoomer test at theDr.com

California, USA, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Searching for the solution after the problem is not a great thing and being careful from the beginning is an important thing. Have you ever felt like having food-sensitive issues? If yes, don’t be confused about what to do and take a zoomer test. The place to attain the first-class zoomer test kit is theDr.com. They have a variety of zoomer tests that you can order based on your needs. Visit their website, select the zoomer test you require, and enter your billing information. The theDr.com team will send you an email confirmation when your order is complete. You can also opt for a bonus test, which is free of charge.

Dr. Tom O’Bryan runs the popular theDr.com, and he is a worldwide known and in-demand speaker and workshop leader specializing in wheat, its impact on health, and the development of autoimmune diseases both inside and outside the intestines. This company has focused on many areas, such as gluten, detox, and autoimmunity, and offers a variety of products as a solution and support for these issues. Regardless of the zoomer test, theDr.com is well-known for various reasons. They are very active in providing various programs and courses on gut health, autoimmunity, brain health, etc. Some of their supplements aid in the fight against various diseases and the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. All of their products are extremely effective, and customers have no negative side effects.

What is food sensitivity?

A large portion of the population experiences symptoms after eating certain foods unrelated to food allergies, food intolerances, or celiac disease. These are known as food sensitivities. Food sensitivity is complex and remains unclear reaction to food that may be associated with elevated levels of specific IgG class antibodies that are reactionary to that food. Contrasting to a true food allergy, symptoms may appear several days after consuming the trigger food. Due to delayed reaction times and vague symptoms that mimic common ailments, people with food sensitivities may go a lifetime without knowing they have one. Bloating, diarrhea, and migraines are all symptoms of food sensitivity.

Once you have experienced any of these symptoms, you need to take a blood test. Unfortunately, only some food-sensitive issues may be detected in a blood test result, but not all problems will be detected. They may highlight major serious problems while failing to provide accuracy for food sensitivity issues. You need to switch to the Zoomer test when the blood test result is not favorable to you, and it is always accurate in determining your food issues.

Vibrant is the only functional medicine lab that uses chemiluminescence to detect food sensitivities on a silicon chip. It is difficult to predict the causes of food-related issues, and numerous vibrant food zoomer tests are available. Your theDr.com offers affordable zoomer tests such as wheat zoomer, peanut zoomer, egg zoomer, diary zoomer, and others. As mentioned earlier, the results of these zoomer tests are exact, and you can consider them as primary as other food sensitivity tests. To identify the food issues, looking deeper into the immune system is required, and this zoomer test will do that.

Overview of Wheat zoomer test

Wheat is a complex grain of various proteins, carbohydrates, and fat molecules. Wheat consumption is associated with a cascade of symptoms and altered bowel habits to extra-intestinal symptoms in some people. Celiac disease is the most well-known of a wide range of wheat-related disorders and a chronic immune-mediated enteropathy in which dietary gluten causes small bowel inflammation and villous atrophy in genetically susceptible individuals. The Wheat Zoomer is an incredibly valuable tool in assessing the possible causes of other types of wheat sensitivities for different individuals. The wheat zoomer cost is reasonable at theDr.com, and you can receive your order at your doorstep.

Wheat Zoomer test is a peptide microarray-based assay that detects IgG and IgA antibodies to 14 wheat proteins. The Wheat Zoomer employs a microchip array containing a diverse set of wheat-derived peptides recognizing IgG and IgA. All wheat’s key proteins are arrayed as overlapping 18-mer peptides covering the entire protein on the Vibrant Wheat Zoomer chip. These chips are then placed on a 96-pillar plate and tested for reactivity against serum specimens.

Who requires the Wheat Zoomer Test?

A Wheat zoomer test applies only to certain people, and the symptoms decide that. Gluten and wheat sensitivity symptoms vary from person to person. Finally, wheat sensitivity is defined as an adverse reaction to gluten. The most common symptoms are bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and acid reflux. Abdominal pain or discomfort following gluten consumption is another common symptom. Some wheat sensitivity symptoms do not manifest in the digestive system. Gluten-intolerant people have more migraines than non-gluten-intolerant people. Excessive tiredness, unexplained weight loss, and skin conditions such as Psoriasis, Alopecia areata, or Chronic Urticaria are also common.

IBS/digestional discomfort

Vitamin D deficiency

Concentration problems or “brain fog.”

Fatigue and low energy levels

Permeability of the intestine

Eczema

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Migraines or Chronic headaches

Gain/Loss of Weight

Leg, arm joint pain or numbness

All these symptoms deal with wheat sensitivity. Once you have experienced these symptoms after eating the wheat contained food, order your wheat zoomer test at theDr.com without wasting your time. If the result shows that you have wheat sensitivity issues, try to avoid the food containing wheat. The payment process for ordering this wheat zoomer kit is simple.

The Zoomer tests, frequently described above, are extremely valuable, and theDr.com has been able to secure significant savings on testing bundles for their community. What is the point of all of this? All of the tests, products, supplements, and other services they provide are extremely beneficial to many people. Rather than measuring antibodies to the total food protein, as most food sensitivity boards do today, the Vibrant Wellness panels allow you to zoom in by using a highly sensitive array designed to detect immunological reactions.

