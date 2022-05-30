OC Weight Loss Centers Now Offers Customized CoolSculpting Treatment

Mission Viejo, California, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — OC Weight Loss Centers recently revealed that they are now offering CoolSculpting, a procedure that eliminates stubborn fat safely and effectively. This is a great addition to their portfolio of medical weight loss programs that has already delivered incredible results for several individuals. The experts offer individualized treatment plans for weight loss in OC tailored to a patient’s body, goals, and their budget.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “The CoolSculpting fat freezing procedure is completely non-surgical, so you can typically return to work and normal activities immediately. You will like what you see. In the weeks and months following your procedure, your body naturally processes the fat and eliminates these dead cells. Once the treated fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good.”

CoolSculpting is an FDA-approved fat reduction procedure that treats visible fat bulges in 9 different areas of the body including upper arms, inner and outer thighs, buttocks, chin, abdomen, and more. This fat burner in Mission Viejo has been proven to deliver the best results for millions of patients around the world. The company’s treatment plans have helped people attain their body goals way easier than doing exercise and diet.

Besides CoolSculpting, the Mission Viejo clinic for weight loss has been offering other programs including Lipotropic injections, Hormone Related injections, and nutritional counselling. “We consider their individual needs and lifestyle in order to develop a customized weight loss program that emphasizes wellness and good nutrition. By providing an individualized nutrition and exercise program, we are able to offer our patients medical weight loss solutions that are right for them,” the spokesperson explained.

Dr. Rani Kakar, Board Certified Medical Doctor, will help and motivate patients every step of their weight-loss journey. She has over 10 years of experience in offering tailored weight loss Orange County programs for patients.

Jasmine K, one of their satisfied patients said, “My experience with OC Weight Loss was amazing! I was able to lose 63 lbs so far in 6 months and have kept it off with the support of Dr. Kakar and Marjan. I was given 3 choices of diets in the initial consult, so I never felt like I was forced into some cliche diet. As a matter of fact, In the past 6 months I haven’t even felt like I’m on a diet, yet the pounds continue to shed! After trying a few different franchises and crazy diets, I am so glad I finally found OC Weight Loss Centers.”

About Company:

OC Weight Loss Centers is a recognized clinic offering effective weight loss programs customized to a patient’s goals. To know more, visit https://ocweightlosscenters.com/

Contact Name: Gagan Dang

Address:

24002 Via Fabricante,

Suite 201,

Mission Viejo,

California

USA 92691

Phone: 949-416-0950

####