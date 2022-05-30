Klaiyi Hair Announces Summer Trends Discount Sales From May 24 to June 3, 2022

Klaiyi Hair announces 23 percent off on all products during Summer Trends discount sales.

Santa Fe Springs, CA, USA, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Klaiyi Hair, the leading manufacturer and distributor of 100 percent authentic real human wigs, has announced the Summer Trends sale. Customers can buy their favorite hair products at an extra 23 percent discount using the code ST23. Klaiyi Hair is also offering $80 off (code ST80) and a $99 Summer Trends flash sale.

“We are happy to announce our Summer Trends sale from May 24 to June 3, 2022,” says the spokesperson for Klaiyi Hair. “Our valued customers can buy their favorite hair products at attractive discounts during this period. Buy all products at an extra 23 percent discount with the code ST23, or use the code ST100 to get $100 off on the full $299. Enjoy the benefits of the $99 Summer Trends flash sale.”

Klaiyi Hair has stocked up all their fast-moving products to ensure that their customers are not disappointed. Sales for Klaiyi Hair bob wig products are expected to surge. The most popular wings in this category include Klaiyi short water wave bob lace closure wigs 100 percent virgin human hair wigs best wavy wigs and Klaiyi side part short bob lace frontal wig new wave 180% density virgin human hair wig.

Klaiyi V Part wig products are also popular among women. They can buy their favorite products at an extra 23 percent off during the Summer Trends sale. The bestsellers include Klaiyi YTber recommend jerry curly V part wigs, and Klaiyi body wave v part wigs no leave out natural scalp protective wigs beginner-friendly.

Klaiyi is one of the most popular hair websites for authentic 100 percent human hair wigs. Customers can buy Remy hair products of the highest quality, accredited with international quality standards. All hair products sold on this website are made of 100 percent virgin human hair of the highest quality and completely natural.

Klaiyi Hair is also famous for its frontal wig products. Klaiyi 4c kinky curly 13×4 lace front wig virgin human hair pre plucked for women, Klaiyi best 13×4 transparent lace frontal wigs jerry curly human hair wigs thick density are among the most popular products in this category.

For more information, visit https://www.klaiyihair.com/

About Klaiyi Hair:

Klaiyi Hair is a China-based Remy hair company and one of the leading brands in human hair products. It was established in 2009 and is known for its 100 percent human Remy hair products, all accredited with international quality standards. The brand has a good presence in the USA, Europe, and African markets.

Contact Us by Social Media:

* INS: klaiyihair_no1

* Facebook: NO1KLAIYIHAIR

* YouTube: Klaiyi Hair

Press & Media Contact:

Media Relations

Klaiyi Hair

9820 Bell Ranch Dr #101,

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

United States

+1 (916) 865-9052, +8618864600633

https://www.klaiyihair.com