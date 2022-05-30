Global Sales Of Sulfonate Additives Has Projected To Increase At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.8% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Sulfonate Additives Market Analysis, By Type (Alkaryl Sulfonates, Sodium Sulfonate, Calcium Sulfonate, Magnesium Sulfonate), By Application (Engine Oils, Detergent Production, Metalworking Fluids, Automatic Transmission Fluids), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Worldwide consumption of sulphonate additives is estimated at US$ 6.33 billion in 2022. North America currently accounts for nearly 24.7% share of the global sulphonate additives market value. Detailed analysis reveals that sales of sulfonate additives are forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 11.17 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Sulfonate Additives Market Survey Report:

  • Pilot Chemical Company
  • Lanxess
  • Daubert Chemical Company
  • Ganesh Benzoplast Limited
  • GOODWAY CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.
  • JSD Limited
  • Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd.
  • MORESCO Corporation
  • Mount Shivalik Chemicals
  • PALMER HOLLAND
  • Sasol
  • Solvay
  • Sonneborn

Key Segments of Sulphonate Additives Industry Survey

  • Sulphonate Additives Market by Type :

    • Alkaryl Sulfonates
    • Sodium Sulfonate
    • Calcium Sulfonate
    • Magnesium Sulfonate
    • Others

  • Sulphonate Additives Market by Application :

    • Engine Oil
      • Transportation
        • Automotive
        • Marine
      • Power Tools
    • Detergent Production
    • Metalworking Fluids
    • Automatic Transmission Fluid
    • Automotive Gear Oil additives
    • Others

  • Sulphonate Additives Market by Region :

    • North America Sulphonate Additives Market
    • Latin America Sulphonate Additives Market
    • Europe Sulphonate Additives Market
    • East Asia Sulphonate Additives Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Sulphonate Additives Market
    • Middle East & Africa Sulphonate Additives Market

