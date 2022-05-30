Global Sales Of Animal Model Has Projected To Increase At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.5% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Animal Model Market Analysis by Species (Rat Models, Mice Models, Guinea Pig Models, Rabbit Models, Monkey Models), by Application (Basic & Applied Research, Drug Discovery/Development), by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The animal model market is expected to be worth US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022, rising to US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, documenting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Over the evaluation period of 2022 to 2032, demand for animal models in academic and research institutions is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6%. As of 2021, the industry was valued at US$ 1.6 Billion, and is expected to grow at a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 6.2% in 2022.

Prominent Key players of the Animal Model market survey report:

  • Genoway SA
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • Crown Bioscience Inc.
  • Envigo CRS SA
  • Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Trans Genic Inc.
  • The Jackson Laboratory
  • Horizon Discovery Group Plc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Animal Model Industry Report

  • Animal Model Market by Species :

    • Rat Models
    • Mice Models
    • Guinea Pig Models
    • Rabbit Models
    • Monkey Models
    • Dog Models
    • Pig Models
    • Cat Models
    • Other Animal Species Models

  • Animal Model by Application :

    • Animal Models for Basic & Applied Research
    • Animal Models for Drug Discovery/Development

  • Animal Model by End User :

    • Academic & Research Institutions
    • Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Biotechnology Companies
    • Contract Research Organizations (Cros)
    • Other End Users

  • Animal Model by Region :

    • North America Animal Model Market
    • Latin America Animal Model Market
    • Europe Animal Model Market
    • South Korea Animal Model Market
    • APAC Animal Model Market
    • Middle East & Africa Animal Model Market

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Animal Model Market report provide to the readers?

  • Animal Model fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Animal Model player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Animal Model in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Animal Model.

The report covers following Animal Model Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Animal Model market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Animal Model
  • Latest industry Analysis on Animal Model Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Animal Model Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Animal Model demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Animal Model major players
  • Animal Model Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Animal Model demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Animal Model Market report include:

  • How the market for Animal Model has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Animal Model on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Animal Model?
  • Why the consumption of Animal Model highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

