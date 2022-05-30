Worldwide Demand For Ethylene Oxide Has Slated To Reach At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.8% By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global ethylene oxide market is valued at US$ 51.7 billion in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.6 billion by 2032. Market growth is being driven primarily due to rising ethylene oxide demand from the textile industry.

BASF

SABIC

India Glycols Ltd.

DowDupont

Indorama Venture Public Company Ltd.

Formosa Plastic Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell

Indian Oil Corporation

Huntsman International

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Ethylene Oxide Industry Survey by Category

Ethylene Oxide Market by Application : Ethylene Glycol Ethoxylate Ethanolamines Glycol Ethers Polyethylenes Other Applications

Ethylene Oxide Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



