Global Sales Of Wind Turbine Generators Is Increasing At A CAGR Of Around 5.4% Over The Next Ten Years|Fact.MR Study

Global sales of wind turbine generators have reached US$ 21 billion in 2022, and are set to top US$ 35.4 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next ten years.

Prominent Key Players Of The Wind Turbine Generator Market Survey Report:

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Enercon GmbH

Eocycle Technologies Inc

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

MAPNA Group

Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

Mitsubishi

Nordex SE

RRB Energy Limited

SANY Group

Key Segments Covered in Wind Turbine Generator Industry Research

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Generator Type : Direct Current Generators Alternating Current Asynchronous Generators Fixed Speed Induction Generators (FSIG) / Squirrel Cage Induction Generators (SQIG) Doubly Feed Induction Generators Alternating Current Synchronous Generators Permanent Magnets Synchronous Generators (PMSG) Electrically Excited Synchronous Generators (EESG) Switched Reluctance Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Capacity : Up to 1 MW Wind Turbine Generators 1-5 MW Wind Turbine Generators 5-10 MW Wind Turbine Generators Above 10 MW Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Drive : Direct Drive Wind Turbine Generators Geared Drive Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Speed : Fixed Wind Turbine Generators Variable Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Deployment : Onshore Wind Turbine Generators Offshore Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



