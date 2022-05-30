Aerosol Market to Grow at Steady Rate till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aerosol Industry Overview

The global aerosol market size was valued at USD 73.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of personal care products, such as deodorants, shaving creams, hair sprays, and body sprays. Aerosols are colloidal systems of solid or liquid particles suspended in a gas. They find a broad range of applications in personal care, household, automotive and industrial, food, paints, and medical sectors. The convenience of use and aesthetic design of aerosol has been attracting various end-use industries towards aerosol-based product packaging. Rapid urbanization coupled with infrastructural developments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for aerosol in paints and household products.

In addition, the introduction of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved aerosol cleaning products is anticipated to boost the market growth. In terms of metal packaging, innovations in aerosol-based products for improving consumer convenience and environmental concerns have been witnessed. For example, compressed gases replace hydrocarbons as propellants, and the innovation of bi-compartmental technology separates the product from propellant by introducing a plastic inner bag. Such steps are expected to propel the growth of the market further.

Various food products, including oil, whipped cream, edible mousse, sprayable flavors, etc. are being increasingly offered in aerosol form owing to their convenience of use. Furthermore, the demand for whipped cream has been significantly growing from the past few years on account of their high demand for bakery products, such as pies, cupcakes, ice creams, sundaes, cakes, hot chocolate milkshakes, waffles, cheesecake, and puddings. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the global market in the years to come.

Aerosol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerosol market based on material, type, application, and region:

Aerosol Material Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Steel Aluminum Others

Aerosol Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Bag-In-Valve Standard

Aerosol Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Personal Care Deodorants Hair Mousse Hair Spray Shaving Mousse/Foam Suncare Others Household Insecticides Plant Protection Air Fresheners Furniture & Wax Polishes Disinfectants Surface care Others Automotive & Industrial Greases Lubricants Spray Oils Cleaners Food Oils Whipped Cream Edible Mousse Sprayable Flavours Paints Industrial Consumer Medical Inhaler Topical Application Others

Aerosol Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Honeywell International Inc. collaborated with Vesismin Health for an easy-to-use, non-flammable, and environmentally preferable aerosol solution to treat areas affected by coronaviruses and other infectious organisms.

May 2018: Spray Products Corp. acquired a new facility in Ohio, U.S. In another development, Lindal Group inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility in Columbus, Indiana.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global aerosol market include

Proctor & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Honeywell International Inc.

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Henkel

