The Safety Gloves Market To Stall Monotony With Innovation

The COVID-19 outbreak has redefined the availability of PPE for the healthcare industry value chain in various ways. Some of these changes are short-term, and while some are transformative, the impact it has levied has been on a global scale. As a matter of fact, export controls on masks, goggles, gloves, and other PPE brought about by several Asian countries, predominantly China, have witnessed a relaxation, but demand is overriding capacities. Safety gloves form an integral part of the medical and healthcare segment, and stand irreplaceable. Latex and nitrile gloves are commonly used when dealing with high-risk situations involving blood, bodily fluids, or patients with infectious diseases. Both, latex and vinyl gloves can be used for low-risk, general procedures such as a non-inva

On the back of these factors, the safety gloves market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 19 Bn by 2030. According to PMR’s report, the safety gloves market is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Safety Gloves Market Study

According to the report, the global safety gloves market represents a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on the pricing strategy, product strategy, digital advertising of products, and remodelling the supply chain network.

A majority of the safety gloves market is dominated by a few major players such as 3M, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber plc, Cofra Srl, Adhesive & Equipment, Inc, Amada Miyachi America, Mallcom, Lakeland Industries, Delta Plus, Superior Glove Works Limited, Globus Group, Midas Safety, and Hartalega Holdings Berhad.

PMR identified North America as the largest market for safety gloves in 2019 , followed by Europe, attributable to the fact that, customers need high quality products with satisfactory services. Globally, food safety is finsing momentum, and people are gaining consciousness regarding the implementation of good manufacturing practices and overall hygiene across the food service industry. Thus, increasing demand for safety gloves in the food industry is set to result in higher sales across the world.

Safety Gloves Market: Competition

PMR’s report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the safety gloves market along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global safety gloves market include 3M, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber plc, Cofra Srl, Adhesive & Equipment, Inc, Amada Miyachi America, Mallcom, Lakeland Industries, Delta Plus, Superior Glove Works Limited, Globus Group, Midas Safety, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., MSA Company, Rhysley, Ltd., Alpha Packaging, Inc., Sutton-Garten Company, Denios, Inc., International Plastics, Cementex Products, Inc., ToughBuilt Industries, Inc., Ver Sales, Inc., The Lincoln Electric Company, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.

