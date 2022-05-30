Wireless Charging Stand Market Is is witnessing an upsurge in demand due to growing demand for smartphones

Rockville, United , 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The wireless charging stand market is witnessing an upsurge in demand due to growing demand for smartphones. Wireless charging stands are easy to carry and operate, thereby modernizing and meeting the demand for safe, efficient, standardized and portable power recharging options. In addition to this, the increasing inclination of leading automotive players towards manufacturing wireless charging stands can be expected to improve the wireless charging stand market around the globe.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Wireless Charging Stand Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Wireless Charging Stand Market Segmentation

The wireless charging stand market can be segmented on the basis of material used, wattage and sales channel.

On the basis of material used, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as:

Plastic

Glass

On the basis of wattage, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as:

< 7 watts

7 – 10 watts

10 – 15 watts

15 – 20 watts

> 20 watts

On the basis of sales channel, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Independent Electronic Stores

Franchised Electronic Stores

Online Company Website Third-party Online

Others

