SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) to drive the Surgical Helmet System Market from 2022-2030, reaching US$ 80 Mn

The Surgical Helmet System Market is likely to grow at an impertinent level shortly. Chabot’s powered by machine learning is the transformation of the way interaction amongst patients happens. Machine learning is there to help radiologists to identify differences in the scans. This, in turn, helps them in diagnosing and detecting health issues, that too, at an early stage. This is the ongoing trend in the healthcare vertical and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even going forward.

Increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries such as total joint replacement and their rising acceptance is creating opportunities for the surgical helmet systems market. These systems are required for the protection of surgeons from hospital- and patient-acquired infections. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding healthcare workers’ safety and comfort needed by surgeons during operative procedures have led to the growth of the market.

Orthopaedic impairments are very common in the Americans, and the number of orthopaedic surgeries is expected to reach 6.6 million in 2020 from 5.5 million in 2010. The aspect of surgical helmet systems to protect healthcare professionals against infectious blood splashes and potential aerosols generated by orthopaedic power tools has escalated the growth of the surgical helmet systems market.

The global surgical helmet systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2030, to reach a value of US$ 80 Mn in 2030.

Company Profiles:

Room Biomet.

Stryker

Ecolab

THI Total Healthcare Innovation GmbH

Kaiser Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Zhongke Shengkang Technology Co., Ltd

Key Takeaways from Surgical Helmet Systems Market Study

The surgical helmet systems market is expected to grow rapidly, owing to the increased number of musculoskeletal operations, worldwide.

The ‘with LED’ segment is expected to be the most preferred choice under product type in the surgical helmet systems market.

Hospitals are the most common end users of surgical helmet systems.

North America dominates the surgical helmet systems market in terms of total market share, accounting for around 1/3 market share amongst all other regions.

Key players in the surgical helmet systems market are focusing on innovation and product customization through rigorous research & development, to maintain and strengthen their market presence, both, regionally and internationally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not has such a big impact on the surgical helmet systems market, which only supply chain disruptions causing some strain.

“Rise in the number of orthopaedic surgeries and increasing safety concerns amongst healthcare professionals across the world are major factors responsible for the growth of the surgical helmet systems market,” says a PMR analyst.

Product Innovation & Customized Design Modifications are Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Key players in the surgical helmet systems market are focusing on strengthening their market presence through new design modifications and technology advancements. For instance, THI’s patented a surgical helmet system called ViVi, which is modified to have two fan systems to filter out waste air and ensure proper ventilation during surgeries.

Surgical helmet systems product modifications are based on factors such as ergonomic factors, durability of the product, making it disposable or reusable, and use of lightweight material for manufacturing products.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the surgical helmet systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, on the basis of product type (without LED and with LED) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and academic and research institutes), across seven key regions.

