Rising Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emission Is Anticipated To Create A Significant Opportunity For The Global Dry Cooler Market

Dry cooler is an air-cooled device, which is utilized to remove excess heat from the system. Water is most preferably circulated through the cold media of the dry cooler, where the heat exchanger with the surrounding air cools the media. Exhaust fans are utilized to force the air through the dry cooler. So as to maintain a highly efficient process, a 5 Kelvin temperature difference is recommended between the cooling air and the medium. A dry cooler is often used in industries where heat removal is highly necessary, such as, process cooling or re-cooling.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Dry Cooler Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Dry Cooler Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Dry Cooler Market and its classification.

Dry Cooler Market: Segmentation

The global dry cooler market is segmented on the basis of product type, cooling capacity, end-use sector and region.

Based on the product type, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

‘V’ type

Horizontal Type

Based on the cooling capacity, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

Upto 50 kW

50 kW – 100 kW

100 kW – 500 kW

Above 500 kW

Based on the end-use sector, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

Steel

Refinery & petrochemicals

Rubber

Information & Technology

Textiles

Power industry

Others

“V” type dry cooler is anticipated to showcase extraordinary growth rate during the forecast period due to its low cost and its operational efficiency. On the other hand, information & technology sector segment is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to phenomenal growth of the sector.

