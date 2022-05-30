Global Sales Of Lifting Accessories Are Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 5.8% By The End Of 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Posted on 2022-05-30 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Lifting Accessories Market Analysis, By Product Type (Lifting Hooks, Shackles, Sockets, Turnbuckles, Swivels, Load Binders, Lifting Clamps, Snatch Blocks, Lifting Eyes, Links & Chains), By Lifting Capacity, By End-use Sector, By Sales Channel – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global lifting accessories market has reached a valuation of US$ 458.1 million in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that revenue from the sales of lifting accessories is expected to climb to US$ 801.5 million by 2032, with the market expanding at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the 2022-2032 assessment period.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7355

Prominent Key Players Of The Lifting Accessories Market Survey Report:

  • The Crosby Group
  • Columbus McKinnon
  • Pewag Group
  • Van Beest
  • Wurth Group
  • William Hackett Lifting Products Ltd.
  • Peerless Industrial Group, Inc.
  • Toho-Rongkee
  • AUZAC Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Lifting Accessories Industry Research

  • Lifting Accessories Market by Product Type :

    • Lifting Hooks
      • Shank Hooks
      • Eye Hooks
      • Swivel Hooks
      • Clevis Hooks
    • Shackles
      • Dee Shackles
      • Bow Shackles
    • Sockets
      • Spelter Sockets
      • Swage Sockets
      • Wedge Sockets
      • Bow Sockets
    • Turnbuckles
      • Jaw-Jaw
      • Eye-Eye
      • Hook
      • Jaw Eye
      • Hook Eye
    • Swivels
      • Eye
      • Jaw
      • Jaw Eye
    • Load Binders
      • Ratchet Binders
      • Lever Binders
    • Lifting Clamps
      • Beam Clamps
      • Plate Clamps
    • Snatch Blocks
      • Hooks
      • Shackles
    • Wire / Rope Clips
      • U-Type
      • Double Saddle Type
    • Shortening Clutches
    • Lifting Eye
    • Links & Chains

  • Lifting Accessories Market by Lifting Capacity :

    • Up to 5 Ton Lifting Accessories
    • 5 – 10 Ton Lifting Accessories
    • 10 – 15 Ton Lifting Accessories
    • 15 – 20 Ton Lifting Accessories
    • 20 – 30 Ton Lifting Accessories
    • 30 – 50 Ton Lifting Accessories
    • Above 50 Ton Lifting Accessories

  • Lifting Accessories Market by End-use Sector :

    • Construction
    • Logistics and Transportation
    • Automotive
    • Industrial
    • Power & Energy
    • Oil & Gas
    • Others

  • Lifting Accessories Market by Sales Channel :

    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket

  • Lifting Accessories Market by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7355

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Lifting Accessories Market report provide to the readers?

  • Lifting Accessories fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Lifting Accessories player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Lifting Accessories in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Lifting Accessories.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7355

The report covers following Lifting Accessories Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Lifting Accessories market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Lifting Accessories
  • Latest industry Analysis on Lifting Accessories Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Lifting Accessories Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Lifting Accessories demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Lifting Accessories major players
  • Lifting Accessories Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Lifting Accessories demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Lifting Accessories Market report include:

  • How the market for Lifting Accessories has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Lifting Accessories on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lifting Accessories?
  • Why the consumption of Lifting Accessories highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/04/19/2424716/0/en/50-of-Brushless-DC-Motors-Revenue-to-be-yielded-by-Electricity-Generation-Applications-Fact-MR-Forecasts.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution