Worldwide Demand For Single Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems Is Likely To Increase Faster At A CAGR Of 6.6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Helium Leak Detection Systems Market Analysis, By Chamber (Single Chamber, Double Chamber, Multi Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace & Aeronautics, Construction, F&B Equipment) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global helium leak detection systems market is currently valued at around US$ 765 Mn. Sales of helium leak detection systems are likely to increase at a promising CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031.

Demand for single chamber helium leak detection systems is likely to increase faster at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Helium Leak Detection Systems Market Survey Report:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc
  • INFICON
  • Nagano Keiki Co, Ltd
  • Oerlikon
  • ULVAC Technologies Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation

Market Segments Covered in Helium Leak Detection Systems Industry Research

  • By Chamber

    • Single Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems
    • Double Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems
    • Multi Chamber Helium Leak Detection Systems

  • By End User

    • Helium Leak Detection Systems for Automotive
    • Helium Leak Detection Systems for Aerospace & Aeronautics
    • Helium Leak Detection Systems for Construction
    • Helium Leak Detection Systems for F&B Equipment
    • Helium Leak Detection Systems for Utility Components
    • Helium Leak Detection Systems for Pharmaceuticals
    • Others

