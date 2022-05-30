Rejig On The Technological Front To Bolster The Transthyretin Stabilizers Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Transthyretin Stabilizers Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.

Transthyretin found in serum and cerebrospinal fluid of body is one of the transport protein carrying thyroxine and retinol-binding proteins. Transthyretin destabilization can take place due to inherited mutations or ageing.

Destabilization of transthyretin can lead to building up of irregular protein deposits known as amyloids that are resistant to degradation in tissue and organs. African-American population come under high-risk group for amyloidosis because they are more genetically susceptible.

Transthyretin stabilizers prevent destabilization of protein and amyloidosis progression. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), transthyretin amyloidosis occurs in one of the 100,000 people in the U.S.

Biopharmaceuticals are more inclined towards finding coronavirus cure due to Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a significant delay in research and development activities in transthyretin stabilizers market.

Manufacturing and supply chain activities have been affected due to lockdown implemented in several countries. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate owing to decreased patient visits to healthcare facilities.

Global transthyretin stabilizers market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis. Rising African-America population increases the demand for transthyretin stabilizers market. Increased healthcare awareness will contribute towards the growth of transthyretin stabilizers market.

The number of transthyretin stabilizers drug launches will propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019 Pfizer Inc. got approval for its transthyretin stabilizers drugs VYNDAQEL and VYNDAMAX from U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Increasing healthcare expenditure in developed countries will lead to significant transthyretin stabilizers market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, a stringent regulatory requirement for drug approval can hinder the transthyretin stabilizers market growth.

Unavailability of advanced diagnostic technology in developing and under-developed countries can challenge transthyretin stabilizers market growth.

Transthyretin Stabilizers Market: Segmentation

Based on drug type Diflunisal

Tafamidis Based on disease Transthyretin Amyloid Polyneuropathy

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

Others Based on the route of administration Oral

Intravenous

Others Based on the distribution channel Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

Online pharmacies

Tafamidis hold a major revenue share of transthyretin stabilizers market among the drug types. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy is expected to dominate the transthyretin stabilizers market during the forecast period with the rise in the African-American population. Transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy is also expected to have significant growth with increased prevalence cases in transthyretin stabilizers market.

Oral drugs hold a major revenue share of transthyretin stabilizers market with increasing demand. On the other hand, intravenous drugs are expected to observe significant growth rate in the coming decade with the advancement of RNAi therapeutics in transthyretin stabilizers market.

Hospital pharmacies are the largest distribution channel followed by retail pharmacies for transthyretin stabilizers market. Online pharmacies will have increased demand during the forecast period owing to transthyretin stabilizers market growth.

Transthyretin stabilizers market will continue to be dominated by North America with high rate of approval and commercialization in the region. Rise of the prevalence of amyloidosis transthyretin in North America will lead to transthyretin stabilizers market growth in the coming decade.

Europe holds a significant share of transthyretin stabilizers market following North America with the presence of advanced treatment facilities. There has been a rise in research and development activities in Europe making it lucrative for transthyretin stabilizers market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe higher growth rate in transthyretin stabilizers market with the increasing geriatric population in the region. Several government initiatives to improve healthcare quality will propel the demand for transthyretin stabilizers market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa are untapped regions with the least growth of transthyretin stabilizers market due to poor healthcare facilities and economic conditions.

Major players in transthyretin stabilizers market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Corino Therapeutics Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bellus Health Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Proclara Bioscience, Arturus Therapeutics, Prothena Corporation Plc., and others.

