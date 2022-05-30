Aesthetic Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 332.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%

Aesthetic Medicine Industry Overview

The global aesthetic medicine market size was valued at USD 63.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Manufacturers coming up with innovative aesthetic devices has led to an increased demand for aesthetic treatments in recent years. For instance, the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as non-invasive body contouring systems that use fat freezing technology, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years. According to the Aesthetic Society (U.S.), non-invasive body fat reduction was among the top 5 non-invasive procedures in the U.S. in 2020 with 140,314 procedures being carried out.

The COVID-19 pandemic had significantly affected the market for aesthetic medicine. Initially, social distancing and a sudden sharp cut in consumers’ income levels had negatively impacted the market. The market had witnessed a phase of short-term negative growth owing to factors such as a decline in product demand, limited operations, temporary closures of beauty centers, and disruption in the manufacturing and supply chain.

However, remote working has increased the time spent on Zoom calls. Adults are paying attention to their physical appearance closely. This has increased the demand for cosmetic surgeries, with Botox being one of the most popular procedures preferred. Interest in non-invasive procedures has increased during the past few months while interest in invasive procedures has declined. Thus, the market has witnessed a spike during the past few months and it is expected to be in high demand throughout the forecast period.

The growing urge to look young and fit has increased the demand for aesthetic treatment in developing countries. Aesthetic procedures such as liposuction, nose reshaping, and Botox injections are gaining consumer interest in countries such as India and South Korea. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), India was ranked among the top 5 countries performing non-surgical procedures at a global level. This highlights the high growth prospects that lie ahead for aesthetic medicine manufacturers in the country.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aesthetic medicine market on the basis of procedure type and region:

Aesthetic Medicine Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Invasive Procedures

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Nose Reshaping

Eyelid Surgery

Tummy Tuck

Others Non-invasive Procedures

Botox Injections

Soft Tissue Fillers

Chemical Peel

Laser Hair Removal

Microdermabrasion

Others

Aesthetic Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

December 2021 : Allergen Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie, acquired a medical technology company, Soliton, Inc. This acquisition will strengthen its portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments.

: Allergen Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie, acquired a medical technology company, Soliton, Inc. This acquisition will strengthen its portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments. September 2020: Allergan Aesthetics, a part of AbbVie and Skinbetter Science, announced the launch of a new educational partnership DREAM: Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine initiative. The Dream Initiative™ is committed to advancing the principles of racial and ethnic diversity, inclusion, respect, and understanding in the fields of plastic surgery and dermatology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global aesthetic medicine market include

AbbVie

Cynosure

Evolus Inc.

Revance Galderma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser

