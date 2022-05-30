U.S. Concrete Floor Coatings Market Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Competitive Scenario 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Concrete Floor Coatings Industry Overview

The U.S. concrete floor coatings market size was valued at USD 304.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

Rising demand for coatings as a protective medium in the flooring sector is projected to be a favourable factor driving the market growth. Concrete floor coatings are used for providing high-temperature resistance to indoor and outdoor areas as well as for protecting floors in commercial and residential buildings against wear & tear. These products are also used for protecting the floors of non-building structures in power, metal, and environmental protection industries.

The growth of the U.S. construction sector coupled with the positive outlook towards manufacturing sectors is anticipated to boost the demand for concrete floors, which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the market development. Furthermore, the rising demand for residential, commercial, and industrial structures in the U.S. is anticipated to boost the consumption of effective flooring solutions for providing corrosion, thermal, and wear & tear resistance. Growing construction spending in the country owing to economic development is also expected to support market growth.

The country is characterized by a low-risk environment, a stable economy, and a robust financial sector. These factors have provided a multitude of opportunities for investors in recent years, which are likely to trigger infrastructure spending in the country. This, in turn, is projected to have a positive impact on the product demand.

The U.S. government has passed numerous regulations to improve the infrastructure including water supply systems at a domestic level for environmental protection. For instance, in October 2018, the U.S. Senate approved America’s Water Infrastructure Act. The bill focuses on new water projects that will be carried out by the Army Corps of Engineers and includes several provisions directly addressing the drinking water infrastructure. As a result, non-building structures, such as waste disposal and water supply systems, in the country are anticipated to foresee an increased product penetration.

However, the rising threat from substitutes, such as hardwood, tiles, and marble, is anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. There has been a growing demand for the aforementioned substitute materials for residential and commercial applications as these flooring solutions are easier to install and require relatively lesser-skilled labor for installation as compared to concrete floors. In addition, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country resulted in a halt or slowdown in the construction activities in the first half of 2020, which negatively affected the product demand. However, the construction companies are recommencing their operations while adhering to the government guidelines. This is projected to fuel the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

The U.S. Senate approved America’s Water Infrastructure Act. The bill focuses on new water projects that will be carried out by the Army Corps of Engineers and includes several provisions directly addressing the drinking water infrastructure. June 2019: The government of North Carolina announced a state budget of USD 24 billion as part of the new state-wide school construction and salary increases initiative.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the major companies in the u.s. concrete floor coatings market include:

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PPG Pittsburgh Paints

Behr Paint Company

EPMAR Corporation

Sika Corporation

