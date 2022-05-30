Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment to Bolster the Growing Adoption of Hemostasis Diagnostics during 2021-2031

As per the latest industry analysis on hemostasis diagnostics by Fact.MR, the global market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to double in valuation and top US$ 4 Bn by 2031. Demand for point-of-care testing systems to rise at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Hemostasis diagnostics market survey report:

Abbott Laboratories

HORIBA, Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Alere Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Grifols S.A.

Medtronic

Market Categorization as Per Hemostasis Diagnostics Industry Research

Product Laboratory Systems Consumables Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Test Prothrombin Test Time (PT) Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) Fibrinogen Degradation Products (FDP) Activated Clotting Time Platelet Aggregation Test D Dimer

End User Hemostasis Diagnostics atHospital and Clinics Hemostasis Diagnostics atResearch Institutes Hemostasis Diagnostics atIndependent Diagnostic Laboratories



