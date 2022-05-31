Ubuy Announces the Power Saver Deals on Energy-Efficient Devices in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ensuring energy security amid the ongoing energy crisis is of utmost importance. You may have planned a backup to ensure that the critical supply of power is met in a dire state of emergency. The best we can do is switch to alternatives that use less energy and practise efficient use of the limited resources we have. One should opt for sustainable alternative energy sources especially devices that utilize renewable energy to power up homes. As residents of Sri Lanka seek more energy-efficient power supply devices, Ubuy is here to double your savings on all purchases you make across its platform.

Introducing Ubuy

Ubuy is a cross border shopping platform launched in 2012 and is now operational in more than 180 countries. This website houses an extensive collection of millions of unique international products and brands, which you can purchase from any of its 7 international stores.

Get Hold Of Superior Discounts in this Power Saver Sale

The Ubuy Ultimate Power Saver Deals 2022 is currently live and you can reap the following shopping benefits from Our Double Bonanza Offer.

10% instant discount is applicable on each item price you shop from us.

An additional cashback of up to 20% will get reflected in their account as Ucredit.

Use Promo Code: UBSMR

Remember: There is no minimum amount limit to avail the above-mentioned offer.

Exciting Offers are Available in the Following Product Categories in Sri Lanka

We have already matriculated the list of energy-efficient products and solutions that will suffice the energy shortage you are currently facing. Consider the following –

Solar Energy Products

Absorbing the sun’s radiations, one can power numerous gadgets. This energy gets stored inside rechargeable batteries to be used at night during long-term power outages.

Solar Power Generators

Solar Garden Lights

Solar Rice Cookers

Solar Air Conditioners

Solar Water Purifiers

Emergency Power Supply Devices

Sudden and repeated power failures can disrupt or hamper the functioning of a few devices for a lifetime. To ensure power stability during a shortage of supply, consider the following:

Emergency LED Bulbs

Power Banks

Emergency Torch Lights

UPS Power Supply

Power Inverters

Battery Operated Gadgets

Battery-operated devices that will last for days are essential if your power supply runs out. They come in handy and thus can be used in times of emergency to provide backup power during power outages.

Fans

Wall Sconces

Radios

Pepper Mills

Mini Lamps

Wireless Electronic Devices

Store essential electronic devices that aren’t dependent on the power of electricity when the lights blow out.

Wireless Printers

Wireless Charging Stations

Wireless LED Projectors

Wireless Earbuds

WiFi Routers

Desktops and Laptops

Their battery can last for days, allowing you to work without interruption and powering your phone for a few days during a blackout.

Acer Laptops

Macbooks

HP Business Laptops

Dell Laptops

Mini PCs

Handheld Kitchen Appliances

These manually operated resilient kitchen tools and appliances can reduce your household energy demand as well as work efficiently in the deficit of electric power supply.

Hand Grain Mills

Hand Crank Mixers

Hand Operated Grinders

Manual Meat Mincers

Hand Juicers

Clocks and Watches

A power cut compels you to keep a track of time at every instant and be prepared for the unseen future.

Smart Watches

Wall Clocks

Alarm Clocks

Fitness Trackers

Digital Stopwatches

Perks of Shopping in this Electricity Saving Sale

Express shipping with prompt customs clearance.

The platform offers multiple payment options or gateways to choose from.

No amount capping on the offers mentioned on our website.

Explore our website “ubuy.com.lk” to discover the versatile range of energy-efficient products all under one roof. You can also download the Ubuy app to take advantage of the newly-enabled app features.