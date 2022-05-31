PIXEMIX.COM LAUNCHES AN EXCITING FIRST—- CUSTOMIZED PRINT AND DIGITAL DESIGNS FROM OVER A LAKH TEMPLATES TO CHOOSE FROM

Delhi, India, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Pixemix.com has been recently launched as a premium creative platform catering to make customized design templates accessible to professional artists. They provide 100000+ templates to choose from to create quirky yet vintage designs for posters, wallpapers, clothing etc. from organic and recycled fabric. The variety and quality make it a delight for DIY artists.

This initiative is a first-of-its-kind in the design space. Pixemix is being likened to the Pinterest of professional artists looking for design templates for a variety of occasions and purposes. A few of the unique traits of this platform include the addition of new designs on a daily basis, availability of designs in digital, print and fabric forms and licensed designs- to name a few. The diversity of business at Pixemix is being anticipated as one of the reasons for many trades benefitting from its presence. The brand is targeting to create a new niche, as such a wide platform for designs for multiple purposes and occasions are something that is largely unseen in the design arena.

As an organization, the employees at Pixemix.com are a group of committed individuals having the vision to empower entrepreneurial journeys, boost independence, reduce cost, keep organizations lean & future-ready, multiply revenues, bridge global audiences and enable the strong community to connect.