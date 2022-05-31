PIXEMIX.COM LAUNCHES AN EXCITING FIRST—- CUSTOMIZED PRINT AND DIGITAL DESIGNS FROM OVER A LAKH TEMPLATES TO CHOOSE FROM

Pixemix is India’s creative gift to the World. A lightning fast one stop solution for all your high quality creative needs. It is the first of its kind curated visual art tech platform committed to identify, handpick and onboard the best graphic artists, print designers, communication content creators, photographers, typography titans and creative master minds and enable them to showcase and sell their finest works to an ocean of discerning national and international audience that comprises one of the best global giants, spirited start-ups, rooted regional players, awe-inspiring agencies and enterprising Indie-brands.

Posted on 2022-05-31 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Pixemix.com has been recently launched as a premium creative platform catering to make customized design templates accessible to professional artists. They provide 100000+ templates to choose from to create quirky yet vintage designs for posters, wallpapers, clothing etc. from organic and recycled fabric. The variety and quality make it a delight for DIY artists. 

This initiative is a first-of-its-kind in the design space. Pixemix is being likened to the Pinterest of professional artists looking for design templates for a variety of occasions and purposes. A few of the unique traits of this platform include the addition of new designs on a daily basis, availability of designs in digital, print and fabric forms and licensed designs- to name a few. The diversity of business at Pixemix is being anticipated as one of the reasons for many trades benefitting from its presence. The brand is targeting to create a new niche, as such a wide platform for designs for multiple purposes and occasions are something that is largely unseen in the design arena. 

As an organization, the employees at Pixemix.com are a group of committed individuals having the vision to empower entrepreneurial journeys, boost independence, reduce cost, keep organizations lean & future-ready, multiply revenues, bridge global audiences and enable the strong community to connect.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution