Redpoint Knoxville Enhances Student Living Options

Knoxville, Tennessee, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Knoxville is pleased to announce they provide enhanced student living options for individuals attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville. The comfortable student housing ensures students can get the most out of their college experience with an independent lifestyle close to campus for on-campus activities and classes.

Students who choose Redpoint Knoxville for their housing needs will have their choice of floor plans, including three, four, and five-bedroom units, which are ideal to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student gets a bedroom with a private bathroom, in addition to the community spaces. Rent for each unit includes Internet access, in-unit laundry, and access to all the community amenities. Upgrades are available for some floor plans.

Redpoint Knoxville has created the ideal student living environment where students can relax and socialize when not attending their classes. Some of the community amenities offered include a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a theater, a gaming room, a resort-style saltwater pool, grilling stations, sand volleyball courts, private study spaces, and more. Students can also take advantage of social events held throughout the year that are open to residents and their friends. The gated community is pet friendly.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options offered can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Knoxville website or by calling 1-865-444-0777.

About Redpoint Knoxville: Redpoint Knoxville is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Students will enjoy an independent lifestyle close to the campus to help them make the most out of their college experience. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who are unable to pay their share of the rent.

Company: Redpoint Knoxville

Address: 4155 Henry Knox Way

City: Knoxville

State: TN

Zip code: 37920

Telephone number: 1-865-444-0777