eCom Learning Solutions helps UKAD promote clean sport

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND, UK, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Elite-level athletes and coaches in the UK, along with their respective national governing bodies (NGBs), can now access a digital learning and compliance tracking solution focusing on anti-doping measures and procedures.

This solution has been produced by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) – a national organisation involved with UK sportspeople and sports bodies – and eCom Learning Solutions, Scotland’s leading digital learning and assessment specialist.

UKAD, which is responsible for ensuring that sports bodies comply with the World Anti-Doping Code, not only wanted to distribute information to a network of national trainers, educators and other interested parties but also needed this solution to support the Assurance Framework – which aims to increase awareness and so prevent doping in sport, as well as boosting athlete and public confidence in the process.

Among those benefitting from this eLearning solution is the Football Association of Wales (FAW). The FAW has now completed the Assurance Framework, which NGBs must fulfil to certify to UKAD that they are meeting their anti-doping responsibilities.

The eLearning combines UKAD’s in-house expertise (story-boarding the eLearning modules) with eCom’s graphic designers bringing the content to life and building the modules; then making these available via eCom’s cloud-based, learning management system (LMS), eNetLearn. The LMS provides access to the learning materials from any location via any device with internet access, and allows users from each NGB to answer questions and upload supporting evidence.

UKAD’s Becky Dymond, said, “UKAD’s online education platform, Clean Sport Hub, hosts tailored eLearning and education resources for people working in sport, including athlete support personnel, coaches, parents and athletes as well as anyone interested in protecting clean sport. Anyone can access these resources at no cost – and learners are assigned courses appropriate to their role in sport.

“Coaches can complete ‘Coach Clean’. This course sets out the world anti-doping rules, exploring relevant scenarios and how they can support athletes to make the right decisions in their career. For athlete support personnel there’s the ‘Introduction to Clean Sport’ course. Introduced in April 2022, some 500 people engaged with this course in its first month.

“Whatever your role in sport, increasing your knowledge of anti-doping will help athletes to train and compete clean,” said Becky. “We want all athletes to be able to say, ‘what you see is 100% me’.”

eCom’s Managing Director, Wendy Edie, commented, “eCom is delighted to be providing UKAD with an education and information programme for athletes throughout their sporting journey. Clean sport depends on everyone having the know-how to speak out when something’s wrong.

“We believe that education is the key to that success and we’re proud that our eLearning and LMS, eNetLearn, are playing a role to help create a level playing field for the UK’s athletes.”

For further details of this project, visit: https://ecomlearningsolutions.com/case-studies/sports-agency-combined-digital-learning-and-compliance-tracking-solution/

About UKAD

UK Anti-Doping is an active participant in the global fight against doping in sport – and is the national body responsible for creating a UK-wide environment of confidence in clean sport. Whether that is in competition, training or spectating, we are working for everyone who loves sport. In the UK, UKAD ensures sports bodies comply with the World Anti-Doping Code through implementation and management of the UK’s National Anti-Doping Policy.

About eCom

eCom (https://ecomlearningsolutions.com/) creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.