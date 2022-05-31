Substation Monitoring System Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Prominent Key players of the Substation Monitoring System Market survey report

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Company

Sentient Energy, Inc.

Allis Electric Co., Ltd.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Substation Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of component, the substation monitoring system market can be segmented as:

Hardware Intelligent Electronic Devices Relays Recloser Controllers Switching Devices Circuit Breakers

Software

On the basis of communication type, the substation monitoring system market can be segmented as:

Wired Fiber Optic PROFIBUS Ethernet Others

Wireless Cellular Wi-Fi ZigBee



On the basis of substation type, the substation monitoring system market can be segmented as:

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

On the basis of end user, the substation monitoring system market can be segmented as:

Utilities

Oil & Petrochemical

Heavy Metals

Mining

Transportation

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

