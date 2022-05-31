How are the Automotive And Aerospace Industries Augmenting 3D Printing Material Demand – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of 3D Printing Powder. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of 3D Printing Powder Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of 3D Printing Powder market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of 3D Printing Powder

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of 3D Printing Powder, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of 3D Printing Powder Market.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of 3D printing materials across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of 3D printing materials during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in 3D Printing Materials Market

Form 3D Printing Powder 3D Printing Filament 3D Printing Liquid

Technology Fused Filament Fabrication Selective Laser Sintering Stereolithographic Direct Metal Laser Sintering Others

Type Plastic 3D Printing Materials Metal 3D Printing Materials Ceramic 3D Printing Materials Others

Application 3D Printing Materials for Prototyping 3D Printing Materials for Manufacturing 3D Printing Materials for R&D

Vertical 3D Printing Materials for Automotive 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace & Defence 3D Printing Materials for Healthcare 3D Printing Materials for Consumer Goods 3D Printing Materials for Construction Others



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America likely to generate absolute opportunity worth US$ 3 Bn by 2031

Asia to be the largest market, capturing 38% revenue share until 2031

In terms of form, filament holds around 41% of the overall market share in 2021.

In terms of technology, fused filament fabrication is estimated to accounting for 31% market share in 2021

Filament 3D printing materials to hold major sway, accounting for over 2 out of 5 sales

By vertical, automotive applications comprised over 3/10th revenue share in 2020

“Scientific instrumentation stands as an untapped vertical for 3D printing material market. These materials can be used for a variety of applications, catering to biological and mechanical lab components production,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., The Exone Company, Stratasys Ltd., General Electric, Materialize NV, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, Evonik Industries AG, Voxeljet AG, Markforged Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Impossible Objects, Inc., LPW Technology Ltd., Envisiontec, Inc., Carbon, BASF New Business GmbH, and Eco-Industrial Co. Ltd.

In 2021, 3D Systems Corporation engaged in a long-term partnership with Sauber Motorsports AS for building a high production in-house factory to support the wind tunnel operations that were enabled by 3D System solutions. The company provided 3D printing material for high-quality parts of Sauber for aerodynamic model iterations.

In April 2021, Stratasys Ltd. introduced three new 3D printers that together address a large portion of the multibillion-dollar market opportunity in additive manufacturing of end-use parts. The systems collectively are aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional to additive manufacturing for low-to-mid-volume production applications underserved by traditional manufacturing methods.

