Veterinary Medicine Market to Grow at Steady Rate till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Veterinary Medicine Industry Overview

The global veterinary medicine market size was estimated at USD 29.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing cases of zoonotic & chronic diseases are the key driver to this market. The global livestock population has also been experiencing rapid growth over the past few decades. According to the USDA, there were around 103 million cattle and 32.05 million beef cows in the U.S. in July 2020 and the number is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. Moreover, rising R&D & procedural advancements, pet adoption rate, and increasing consumption of meats & mandatory vaccination are anticipated to boost the demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals & vaccines for animals in the near future.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Veterinary Medicine market

An increase in the number of pet owners is driving the need for better treatment options for companion animals, which is resulting in rising health expenditure on pets. According to The American Pet Products Association, the overall spending in the U.S. pet industry increased to USD 103.6 billion in 2020 from USD 97.1 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to reach more than USD 109.6 billion in 2022.Moreover, about 67% of households in the U.S. owned a pet, which is equal to approximately 84.9 million homes in 2020.Furthermore, R&D investments in the veterinary industry-leading towards new product developments are likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities. For instance, in June 2021, the Biotestlab business introduced a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug THERMONORM, which has an active substance acetylsalicylic acid used for poultry, pigs, and calves.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted all industries including veterinary medicine. IDEXX along with other leading participants has already tested more than thousands of dogs & cats for the virus, with test results being negative. Pet parents are advised to keep a safe distance from their pets to maintain hygiene and reduce the risk of contamination. The impact has been seen in the livestock sector as well. There has been difficulty in moving animal products, such as meat, milk, and eggs, to markets. Restrictions have been implemented on the seasonal border crossing with ruminants. In April 2020, FAO published a new policy regarding the production of livestock and the supply chain of livestock products during COVID-19.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Animal Health Industry Research Reports.

Veterinary Telehealth Market – The global veterinary telehealth market size was valued at USD 119.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global veterinary telehealth market size was valued at USD 119.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030. Veterinary Surgical Instrument Market – The global veterinary surgical instrument market size was estimated at USD 902.3 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Increasing surgical procedures on pets in developing countries is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Veterinary Medicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary medicine market based on animal type, product, mode of delivery, end-use, and region:

Veterinary Medicine Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Production Poultry Swine Cattle Sheep & Goats Fish Companion Dogs Cats Horses Others Veterinary Medicine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Biologics Vaccine Live attenuated vaccines DNA Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Others Others Pharmaceuticals Parasiticides Anti-infectives Anti-inflammatory Analgesics Others Medicated Feed Additives Veterinary Medicine Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Oral Powder Tablets Parenteral Suspension Topical Carrier Veterinary Medicine End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Reference Laboratories Point-of-care testing/In-house testing Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Others Veterinary Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

October 2021: Zoetis invested in new manufacturing and development facility in Ireland, to increase its Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) production capabilities. This is anticipated to enhance its veterinary therapeutic biopharmaceuticals portfolio.

August 2020: Merck acquired IdentiGEN, a company dealing in DNA-based animal traceability solutions for aquaculture & livestock from Ireland-based MML Growth Capital Partners. This helped the company expand its product portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global veterinary medicine market include

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Neogen Corp.

Hester Biosciences

Philbro Animal Health

Order a free sample PDF of the Veterinary Medicine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter