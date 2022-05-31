Which segment accounted for the largest Automotive Cyber Security Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, May 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Cyber Security Industry Overview

The global automotive cybersecurity market size was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The growing emphasis on OEMs on autonomous driving and connected car systems have increased the risk of data breaching, thus augmenting the demand for cybersecurity solutions in the automotive market. Moreover, increasing usage of e-mobility across the globe is expected to drive the market.

Trends, such as robust connectivity, machine learning, 3D printing, and social network of things, will continue to gain traction. Significant developments in the automotive industry augmenting the use of Battery Management Systems (BMS) and sensors are resulting in a more feasible and viable cybersecurity solution. Hence, technological advancements in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles trigger the demand for automotive cybersecurity policies resulting in increasing data and expansion in networking capacities.

Cloud and mobile computing technologies unfold several opportunities for the market. Development of a reliant cloud software infrastructure, open-car standard interfaces, mobile cross platforms, and automotive data taxonomy offers several growth avenues to the market. The industry is continuously evolving to enable smartphone support with car systems for autonomous vehicles.

This is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the implementation of intelligent transport systems. Rising cases of malicious attacks due to increased adoption of connected cars will also drive the market. However, safety issues, commonly accepted standards, and financial impacts are some of the factors that may hamper the growth.

Automotive Cyber Security Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive cybersecurity market based on application, security, vehicle type, service, and region:

Automotive Cyber Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025) Endpoint Application Wireless Network

Automotive Cyber Security Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025) Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Electrical Vehicle

Automotive Cyber Security Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025) ADAS & Safety System Infotainment Body Electronics Powertrain Telematics

Automotive Cyber Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025) In-vehicle Services External Cloud Services

Automotive Cyber Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2021: NXP Semiconductors collaborated with Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience, and services like over-the-air updates across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E, and Bronco SUVs.

October 2021: Renesas Electronic Corporation acquired Celeno Communications (Israel) to develop more advanced Wi-Fi connectivity capabilities to deliver end-to-end connectivity solutions for clients and access points.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global automotive cyber security market include

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Arilou Technologies

Vector Informatik GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

HARMAN International

Symantec Corporation

Denso Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd.

