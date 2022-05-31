Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Analysis, Key Players, and Forecasts Till 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, May 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aluminum Curtain Wall Industry Overview

The global aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at USD 31.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The market is expected to witness an incremental growth in demand, owing to growing needs to secure outside walls of business structures, including industrial facilities and workplaces. Aluminum curtain walls are used in several types of residential and commercial buildings to resist air and water infiltration, support its own dead load weight forces, and withstand wind loads. The market for aluminum curtain walls is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the growing demand for lightweight curtain walls in construction projects and the shift toward low-cost metals with high sustainability.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient curtain walls is expected to spur the growth of the market for aluminum curtain wall over the forecast period. Commercial buildings and sports arenas have high energy requirements and account for more than 50% of the total energy consumption. Manufacturers have been focusing on green buildings and energy-efficient curtain walls to reduce energy and operational costs by using sustainable building materials.

Furthermore, the demand for aluminum curtain wall is anticipated to increase over the forecast period, owing to benefits such as prevention of water penetration, energy efficiency, air impermeability, filtration of natural light, lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and easy assembly.

Factors such as combined efforts by governments across the globe to construct green buildings are expected to increase demand for aluminum curtain walls. Government incentives, coupled with increased recognition and promotion of green brands, owing to their health and environmental benefits, are driving the green buildings industry. Curtain wall systems are briskly attaining attractiveness in such construction activities because they offer advantages such as high-energy efficiency and low Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. The above-mentioned advantages of aluminum curtain walls are encouraging market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, rapid urbanization and growing disposable income in the developing economies of Asia Pacific countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Thailand, are likely to drive the construction of residential buildings, industries, and offices.

Also, growing interest from rising economies and the development of eco-friendly business structures are some primary factors providing growth opportunities for the market in the near future. This, in turn, is encouraging the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum curtain wall market based on type, application, and region:

Aluminum Curtain Wall Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027) Stick-built Semi-unitized Unitized



Aluminum Curtain Wall Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027) Commercial Residential



Aluminum Curtain Wall Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

June 2017: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. completed the acquisition of EFCO Corporation to enhance its growth strategies, increase its presence in the mid-size commercial buildings segment, extend its product offerings, and expand its geographic presence across the U.S.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global aluminum curtain wall Market

Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.

EFCO Corporation

GUTMANN AG;

HansenGroup Ltd.

Kawneer Company, Inc.

