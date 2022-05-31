Antimicrobial Additives Market Segments And Regional Revenue Forecasts To 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Antimicrobial Additives Industry Overview

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are likely to boost the growth of the end-use industries, which, in turn, is expected to escalate the product demand over the forecast period. The product demand is expected to increase majorly in the healthcare and packaging application industries. Rising demand for healthcare and packaging products, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases around the world, is projected to support the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market on account of the strong presence of the major healthcare product manufacturers.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Antimicrobial Additives market

After the pandemic, Japan, India, and Indonesia are expected to contribute to the growth of the construction sector in the Asia Pacific region owing to increasing consumer disposable income and rising government spending on large infrastructural projects. Ascending demand for commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in China, on account of a growing population, is in turn, contributing to the growth of the market.

The market in the U.S. is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. The high demand for advanced healthcare services owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage plans is anticipated to drive the growth of the medical devices industry in the country. A constantly growing target population and rise in the number of car accidents are projected to propel the demand for surgeries. This, in turn, will drive the product demand in the country in the years to come.

However, stringent regulations have made the antimicrobial additives suppliers introduce and set up new compositions to meet the safe administration and anti-bacterial properties standards, such as Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) EU 528/2012 and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Thus, such stringent regulations are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Wound Dressing Market : The global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

The global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Syringes Market: The global syringes market size was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Sanitized AG also partnered with FERRO-PLAST for the Italian market. This strategic sales partnership for antimicrobial polymer additive products is expected to help both companies in a long run.

Sanitized AG also partnered with FERRO-PLAST for the Italian market. This strategic sales partnership for antimicrobial polymer additive products is expected to help both companies in a long run. November 2019: Sanitized AG partnered with Bodo Moller Chemie for the distribution of sanitized antimicrobial additives in the Eastern Europe market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antimicrobial additives Market include

NanoBioMatters Industries S.L.

BASF SE

RTP Company

Milliken Chemical

BioCote Ltd.

Microban International

Clariant AG

PolyOne Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Life Materials Technologies Ltd.

SteriTouch Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Dow, Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Plastics Color Corp.

Lonza

Order a free sample PDF of the Antimicrobial Additives Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.