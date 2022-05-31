Automated Test Equipment Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Report 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Automated Test Equipment Industry Overview

The global automated test equipment market size was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth is driven by the use of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in the automotive and semiconductor industry. Significant increase in the number of connected devices and consumer electronics along with an increasing focus of the companies on quality improvement along with end-to-end testing solutions is expected to further drive the market. Implementation of ATE in semiconductor manufacturing companies to enhance the performance capability, speed of operation, and in turn, reduce the cost of semiconductor devices is expected to positively influence the growth.

Increasing adoption of System on Chip (SoC) and high demand for consumer electronics is expected to be the key driving force for the ATE market over the forecast period. Growing electronic components in the automotive sector and penetration of smartphones are expected to drive the market. Miniaturization has widened the scope of ATE application. Additionally, considerable technological advancements coupled with design complexity and the need for effective testing is expected to fuel the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Automated Test Equipment Market

Advancements in semiconductor manufacturing processes along with expansion of wireless networks in developing nations are expected to significantly drive the automatic test equipment market growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, considerable technological advancements coupled with design complexity and the need for effective testing, are the factors expected to benefit the market expansion.

The recent technological advancements have significantly reduced the cost and time for manufacturing semiconductor IC and have increased profit margin for the companies. The ATE manufacturing companies constantly invest in R&D activities to enhance their product portfolio and to fit in with the latest improvement in semiconductor devices.

From the demand perspective, the regulated demand from the IT & Telecom segment, especially during the second half of 2020 kept the demand for ATE products afloat in 2020. The ongoing trend of working remotely led to increased demand for connectivity and IT products, consequently driving the need for automated test equipment.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic Devices Industry Research Reports.

E-commerce Market : The global e-commerce market size was valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

: The global e-commerce market size was valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Autonomous Vehicles Market: The global autonomous vehicles market demand was estimated at 51.6 thousand units in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.6% from 2022 to 2030 with high growth potential, and act as a catalyst in the technological development of automobiles

Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global automated test equipment market on the basis of product, vertical, and region:

Automated Test Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Non-Memory ATE Memory ATE Discrete



Automated Test Equipment Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Automotive Consumer Aerospace & Defense IT & Telecom Others



Automated Test Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

In 2020: Teradyne Inc. and Advantest Co., Inc. are identified as the prominent ATE providers There is also significant growth regarding revenue for these companies which lead the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the automated test equipment Market

Aemulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”)

Chroma ATE Inc.

Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc)

Astronics Corporation

Advantest Corporation

LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation)

Teradyne Inc.

STAr Technologies Inc. (a subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)

Tesec Corporation

Roos Instruments, Inc.

Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Automated Test Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.