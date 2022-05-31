Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Agriculture Market?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Agriculture Industry Overview

The global smart agriculture market size was valued at USD 14.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing automation of commercial greenhouses and growing implementation of the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) concept in greenhouses, in a bid to obtain a higher yield and maintain optimum growing conditions, are the key factors driving demand during the forecast period. Cultivators realize the potential benefits of growing plants inside a greenhouse, which has led to the development of commercial greenhouses. Cultivators have shifted from the conventional lighting systems to LED grow lights as the latter can easily be integrated into a CEA setup. Although LED grows lights are high in cost, they are an ideal option for indoor farming, owing to their long-term benefits in terms of energy efficiency.

Key technologies driving the market demand include livestock biometrics, such as RFID, biometrics, and GPS to help cultivators automatically obtain information regarding livestock in real-time. Furthermore, infrastructural health sensors are used for monitoring material conditions and vibrations in buildings, factories, bridges, farms, and other infrastructure. Coupled with an intelligent network, infrastructural health sensors help provide information to the maintenance team in real-time. In addition, agricultural robots are being used to automate farming processes, such as soil maintenance, weeding, fruit picking, harvesting, planting, plowing, and irrigation, among others.

To sustain profits, farmers are increasingly adopting smarter and more efficient agriculture technologies to deliver high-quality products to the smart agriculture market in sufficient quantities. Mobile technology aids in offering innovative services and applications that are used across the agricultural value chain.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications are particularly suited for the agricultural sector, enabling farmers to monitor equipment, assess the environmental impact on production, precisely manage livestock and crops, and keep track of tractors and other agricultural equipment. M2M is an integral part of IoT, which describes the coordination of multiple devices, appliances, and machines connected to the internet through multiple networks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought widespread disruption to the global supply chain, resulting in food shortages and inflation. Necessary measures are required to strengthen the food supply chain and prepare for any future crisis. The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the significance of being able to carry out agricultural operations remotely. The ability of smart agricultural practices to help farmers recoup losses in a relatively shorter lead time is expected to drive future market growth.

Market Share Insights

April 2021 – AGCO Corporation, in a strategic partnership with EZ-Drops, an innovative agricultural equipment manufacturer, to provide AGCO’s dealers in North America with access to a new nutrient supply system. The nutrient application system is available at AGCO’s RoGator dealers with customized configurations. This system will help farmers to reduce excess spraying of nitrogen, resulting in decreased farm profitability.

November 2020 – Ag Leader Technology upgraded its InCommand displays and added built-in-house SteerCommand Z2 and SteadySteer to its SteerCommand product portfolio. These products provide end-users with a single user interface that steers and controls all farming equipment.

