Elder Care Services Market to reach US$ 2.56 Bn at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2031-end

New York, United States, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The Elder Care Services Market is likely to grow immensely, i.e. reach US$ 2.56 Bn at a CAGR of 7.6%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.

The elder care services market netted sales worth US$ 1.23 Bn in 2021, and Persistence Market Research projects the market to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2022-2031). Growing burden of chronic diseases amongst the elderly and their need for constant support & management are boosting demand for elder care services, globally.

Elder care service providers cater to all the medical as well as physical & mental needs of elderly patients who avail their services. Discharged geriatric patients from hospitals who need help in managing their day-to-day activities and healthcare opt for these services, either at institutions or through home-based care providers. The availability of such day care institutions is advantageous to both, family caregiver and patients. For the caregivers, they can enjoy some respite from caregiving, while for patients, they are able to enjoy the companionship of patients with similar age. A driving factor of such day care facilities is the overall cost of the setup, which is comparatively less than hospitalization.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3427

Increase in life expectancy has resulted in a growing geriatric population over time. With this the burden of diseases such as terminal illnesses, dementia, and other serious disabilities also increases. The need for aged care is focused on controlling chronic disorders and management. During the latter stages of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, a patient needs supervision throughout the day. Furthermore, demand for specialized elder care facilities is driven by an increase in the standard of living, which necessitates products and services tailored to the elderly.

New market entrants have numerous opportunities for growth due to the continuously rising demand for elder care services, high disposable income, development of healthcare facilities, and the developing mind-set of consumers, globally. Key players in this industry are focused on providing personalized care to increase their consumer base, thereby expanding their business globally.

Company Profiles:

Eldercare Services.

Korian Group

ProVita International Medical Center, LLC

Home Instead, Inc

Living Assistance Services, Inc.

Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd

Econ Healthcare Group

Epoch Elder Care

St Luke’s ElderCare Ltd

India Home Health Care

Samvedna Senior Care

ApnaCare India Private Limited

Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd

Golden Years Hospital

Orange Valley Healthcare

NTUC Health Co-Operative Ltd

GoldenCare Group Private Limited

Carewell-Service Co., Ltd.

RIEI Co. Ltd.

SASCO Integrated Eldercare Centre

Cascade Healthcare

Millennia Personal Care Services

Rosewood Care Group Inc.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home

United Medicare Pte Ltd Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3427

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Consumers mostly prefer institutional care. Availability of all-round care, customized care for individual patients, and well-equipped facilities are the main reasons for this preference. This segment led the service type category with over 70% of the global market share in 2021.

Elder care services is majorly funded by public expenditure, regulated by governments as well as non-governmental organizations, resulting in the dominance of this segment with nearly 2/3 market share in 2021.

North America captured 29.1% market share, by revenue, in the year. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favourable Medicaid policies for the elderly are some of the reasons for this high market share.

“Changing family dynamics and evolving needs of the elderly are proving to be key factors driving demand for elder care services, globally,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3427

Market Competition

Elder care service providers such as Millennia Personal Care Services and Korain Group are putting in efforts to expand their business globally.

Millennia Personal Care Services started the operations of 3 new offices in Tokyo to provide home care services.

In June 2019, Korian strengthened its presence in Italy with the acquisition of the Sanem Group in Rome.

The India Home Healthcare Group launched the country’s first ever ICU simulation lab in Bengaluru.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the elder care services market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017-2021 and projections for 2022-2032.

The research study is based on service type (home-based care, community-based care, and institutional care), financing source (public expenditure. private source, and out-of-pocket spending), and region (North America, Latin America Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com