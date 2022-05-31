Advanced chemical recycling to drive the North America Aluminum Sulfate Market

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America aluminum sulfate market is projected to expand at 2.9% CAGR over the decade. Significant growth in usage in the water & wastewater treatment and pulp & paper industry has uplifted the consumption of aluminum sulfate over the historical assessment period of 2017-2021. The water treatment sector is a prominent consumer of aluminum sulfate as a coagulant. Enormous water being treated along with higher rate of treatment through the coagulations process has resulted in demand growth of aluminum sulfate.

Demand for aluminum sulfate is also been fueled by significant production volume of paper and pulp, as aluminum sulfate is used in the production of paper. Furthermore, growing demand for personal care and cosmetics products, followed by pharmaceutical products, is expected drive demand for aluminum sulfate over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

U.S demand for aluminum sulfate is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 199.5 Mn by the end of 2032.

West U.S. is anticipated to remain one of the key markets accounting for around 42% market share in 2022.

By application, the pulp & paper segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.6% over the decade.

By application, the water treatment segment is anticipated to remain a key segment and account for 40% market share in the North America aluminum sulfate market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The North America aluminum sulfate market is a fairly consolidated space with considerable presence of prominent players in the market.

Some of the key manufacturers of aluminum sulfate included in the report are USALCO, Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Reagents, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

The market also has the presence of a significant number of small- and medium-sized suppliers, who are focusing on providing cost-effective products. They are also focusing on improving their distribution networks to enhance their sales volumes.

In Oct 2021, USALCO acquired Altivia, expanding its coagulant product offering into iron salts and strengthening its geographic coverage.

Conclusion

In North America, increasing awareness regarding water scarcity has called attention to wastewater treatment. Aluminum sulfate is a coagulating agent that has been used widely for purification and wastewater treatment.

Growth in the pharmaceutical industry has led to macroeconomic factors bolstering demand for aluminum sulfate. Rising demand for paper in packaging due to regulations on plastic is expected to increase consumption of aluminum sulfate in the paper & pulp Industry.

