Worldwide Demand For Glaucoma Therapeutics Has Expected To Ascend At Around 4.7% CAGR Through 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Worldwide Demand For Glaucoma Therapeutics Has Expected To Ascend At Around 4.7% CAGR Through 2031

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Report By Drug Class (Prostaglandins, Beta Blockers, Alpha Agonists, Carbonic, Anhydrase Inhibitors, Combination Medications, Cholinergic Medications), By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The glaucoma therapeutics market revenue will likely total US$ 6.6 Bn for 2021, according to Fact.MR. Overall, the market is expected to reach US$ 10 Bn by 2031, expanding 1.5x across the forthcoming decade. Demand for beta-blockers drug class will accelerate, anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021-2031.

Prominent Key players of the Glaucoma Therapeutics market survey report:

  • Allergan Plc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Drug Class

    • Prostaglandins
    • Beta Blockers
    • Alpha Agonists
    • Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
    • Combination Medications
    • Cholinergic Medications

  • End User

    • Hospitals
    • Ophthalmic Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at:

The report covers following Glaucoma Therapeutics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Glaucoma Therapeutics market:

