TAFF Inc. is Officially an AWS Select Consulting Partner – Amazon Web Services.

Tampa, Florida, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — We’re extremely honored to announce that TAFF Inc. is part of the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as a Select Technology Partner. TAFF has achieved one of its strategic goals of delivering world-class IT services.

Becoming the AWS Select Technology Partner

The status of APN select technology Partner means a high level of expertise and engagement with AWS, strengthening TAFF’s position among the global leaders in the IT landscape. The journey to becoming a member of the AWS Partner Program was a remarkable experience for our team and clients. It is a big step towards our vision of offering seamless, secure cloud-based solutions with agility.

Initially, we set up the strategic goal and created a Partner development plan that outlines our approach to attaining the partner requirement parameters. With the help of our best-experienced cloud professionals and our existing clients, we proved our hands-on experience in leveraging the power of AWS on their products. In a couple of months, we earned recognition as an AWS Select Consulting Partner after achieving the certifications and meeting all of the requirements.

Now, the AWS Partnership will help us to focus on nurturing the cloud transformations and efficient software delivery with highly qualified cloud expertise and training. We are now also supported by a global network of Amazon Web Services partners who are experts in their respective domains. Our ability to fulfill your dreams is now even greater.

About TAFF Inc.

TAFF Inc. specializes in delivering customized digital solutions that help brands offer outstanding digital experiences. In 20+ years of IT software development, we have completed 100+ successful projects across various industry verticals. To help brands improve performance and customer experience, we have experts who can align your vision precisely with your business requirements.

We offer end-to-end services right from helping you jumpstart your AWS journey to migration and managing solutions from AWS Suite. We deliver holistic solutions for an enterprise-wide multidimensional drive for cloud adoption.

As an AWS partner, we not only can help you accelerate your cloud transformation but also augment your digital enablement with AWS. Alongside our solid experience in AWS, we also offer our existing and future clients all the sustainable benefits such as rationalization, automation, and modernization to effective cost reduction and increased velocity.

The TAFF team is now much more excited to offer our expertise in AWS to our clients all across the globe and deploy seamless cloud-based solutions and value projects. TAFF Inc is committed to building strong partnerships with clients who seek to transform their development on reliable industry benchmarks.

Driven by passionate technology experts, TAFF is the one-stop solution to enhance your customer’s digital experiences with cutting-edge technology and cloud-first solutions.

