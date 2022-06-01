Alight 12th Ave Features Student Apartments Near the University of Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Alight 12th Ave is pleased to announce they offer convenient student apartments near the University of Oklahoma. The upscale apartment complex features everything students need to enjoy a better quality of life while staying close to campus for their classes and on-campus activities.

Students who want to reside at Alight 12th Ave can live with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program with various floor plans available, including two and three-bedroom units. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate that gives them peace of mind they won’t be affected if a roommate is unable to pay their share of the rent. The rental rate includes furnishings, electricity, Internet access, and in-unit laundry. A monthly utility and amenities fee is also required.

At Alight 12th Ave, students will enjoy a better quality of life with access to all the community amenities. These features include a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a sand volleyball court, a basketball court, a fire pit and grilling stations, a coffee bar, a game room, and more. The complex is pet friendly with a convenient dog park to give pets the exercise they need. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments available for University of Oklahoma students can find out more by visiting the Alight 12th Ave website or by calling 1-405-561-0400.

About Alight 12th Ave: Alight 12th Ave is an off-campus housing complex offering convenient housing options for students attending the University of Oklahoma. The complex offers two and three-bedroom apartments with a per-person rental rate to ensure individuals don’t have problems with roommates who can’t pay their rent. With all the amenities included, it’s an affordable solution for students who want an independent lifestyle.

Company: Alight 12th Ave

City: 3201 13th Pl

City: Norman

State: OK

Zip code: 73072

Telephone number: 1-405-561-0400