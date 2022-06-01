NYC Vein Docs Expand into Queens, More Clients to Stride Out in Confidence and Pain-Free

Queens, NY, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —Renowned NYC Vein Docs, the varicose vein-removal experts, have expanded their services to Queens’ residents with the opening of a new office.

The team recently unveiled their newest clinic at 111-29 Queens Blvd, Queens, enabling them to help hundreds of locals eliminate pain and embarrassment in their legs by using the latest, minimally invasive treatments.

Headed up by the vastly experienced Dr Mohammed Islam, M.D., NYC Vein Docs daily meet the needs of patients in terms of vein health, comfort, and appearance.

Their Queens vein doctor team consists of highly trained venous specialists that diagnose and treat venous diseases, including venous reflux using minimally-invasive techniques. Using Endovenous Laser Therapy (EVRFA), they apply Medicare-approved and safe, non-invasive procedures to help remove varicose veins.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge treatments, they can offer varicose-vein treatments that only take up to 45 minutes to complete. Recovery is surprisingly quick, with most patients returning to their normal day-to-day activities post-venous treatments!

Unlike traditional methods such as ligation and stripping, their procedures do not require cuts over the veins. Their modern techniques also don’t require tying the veins and stripping them, which can be prone to infection.

Dr Islam said that while some think varicose veins are a cosmetic concern, they can bring severe complications if left untreated. As varicose veins cause reflux or pooling of blood in the veins, poor blood flow becomes the ultimate cause of cramping and aches. Oxygen transmitted by the blood can no longer reach areas, which leads to muscle cramping and aches.

Venous disease can also cause leg ulcers, which may cause lesions on the skin, while varicose veins can often become embossed, leaving them more susceptible to wounds. Blood clots could also form as blood becomes pooled on your legs. These clots can detach and enter the bloodstream and cause life-threatening conditions such as deep vein thrombosis.

Their services have attracted five-star testimonials from a range of clients. Kenneth Noicki said: “Great staff. Made me feel comfortable and everyone was informative. I went for my own health reasons and they cover a wide spectrum of different health and wellness problems.”

Dr Islam is a board-certified surgeon with over 25 years of experience. He graduated from the University of Chittagong and completed his training at NewYork Methodist Presbyterian Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

He is vascular fellowship-trained and brings extensive expertise in endovenous ablation, including radiofrequency, endovenous laser, and varithena. He is one of the most experienced physicians in New York that treats venous disease. Dr Islam also works as a mentor to train young surgeons to advance their skills in endovascular surgery.

For more information or to book an appointment with the NYC Vein Docs,

Phone: 929-464-7611

Email: info@nycveindocs.com

Website: www.nycveindocs.com