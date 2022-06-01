Clinical Trials Market to Witness Huge Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global clinical trials market size was valued at USD 47.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

However, the market growth was hindered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Parexel and Synairgen plc formed a strategic collaboration for conducting a Phase III study of an Interferon-beta (IFN-beta) treatment for COVID-19 patients. Such strategic initiatives by CROs are expected to minimize the hindrance and boost the market growth. Hence, the market is expected to grow owing to factors such as globalization of clinical trials, rapid technological evolution, and a rise in demand for CROs for conducting research activities.

The current pandemic has led to changing the ways of conducting ongoing or upcoming clinical trials. Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and China’s National Medical Products Administration, have issued various guidelines for conducting trials during the pandemic, which completely supports the implementation of virtual services. The current scenario across the globe and the need for several new treatment options have also led to the conducting of fast-track clinical trials.

Favorable government support is boosting the market growth, for instance, the WHO launched “Solidarity”, an international clinical trial launched to determine effective treatment against COVID-19. It includes comparing four treatment options against the standard of care to evaluate their effectiveness against the coronavirus. The WHO also announced an international alliance in May, for simultaneously developing multiple candidate vaccines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, calling this effort the Solidarity trial for vaccines.

Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trials market based on phase, study design, indication by study design, sponsor, indication, and region:

Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

Clinical Trials Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Autoimmune/Inflammation Rheumatoid arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Others Pain Management Chronic Pain Acute Pain Oncology Blood Cancer Solid Tumors Other CNS Condition Epilepsy Parkinson’s Disease (PD) Huntington’s Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Muscle Regeneration Others Diabetes Obesity Cardiovascular Others

Clinical Trials Indication by Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Autoimmune/Inflammation Interventional Observational Expanded Access Pain Management Interventional Observational Expanded Access Oncology Interventional Observational Expanded Access CNS Condition Interventional Observational Expanded Access Diabetes Interventional Observational Expanded Access Obesity Interventional Observational Expanded Access Cardiovascular Interventional Observational Expanded Access Others Interventional Observational Expanded Access Clinical Trials Sponsor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Medical Device Companies Others Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

January 2020: Wuxi AppTec announced offering a fully integrated adeno-associated virus vector suspension platform to accelerate the development, manufacture, and launch of cell & gene therapy, thus expanding its service capabilities.

June 2018: is of Acurian and Synexus, a part of PPD, wherein they launched SynexusPlus, a site solution for patient enrollment in clinical studies. This initiative is anticipated to improve clinical trial productivity.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global clinical trials market include

IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River Laboratory

ICON Plc

PRA Health Sciences

Syneos Health

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer

Clinipace

